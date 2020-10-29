IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

The race for the playoffs is heating up in IPL 2020 as seven out of the eight teams are still in contention for a top-four spot. Kings XI Punjab will take on Rajasthan Royals in the 50th match of the tournament. KXIP are in red-hot form and have won five matches in a row. RR have also found their mojo back as they defeated Mumbai Indians in their last game.

It is a must-win game for RR because if they lose, they will be out of IPL 2020. KXIP can afford to lose one game but then they will be depending on other results to qualify. It is not only an important game for these two teams but also those like KKR and SRH. The last time these two teams met we saw a Rahul Tewatia special and a thrilling encounter and we can expect something similar once again from these two teams.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Match Details

Date: 30th October (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Weather Forecast

In the last few weeks, the temperature is cooling down a bit in UAE, especially towards the evenings. The temperature will be in the low and mid-30s when the players take the field on Friday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi seems to have changed a lot. In the last 3-4 IPL 2020 games, we are seeing scores in the range of 180-190. If the trend continues, then we might see a high-scoring thriller. The team winning the toss would prefer to chase at this venue.

Predicted XIs

Kings XI Punjab

Ever since KXIP has included Chris Gayle in their XI, they haven’t lost a single IPL 2020 game. Gayle at No.3 is working for KXIP as he is taking on the spinners in the middle-overs. They have finally found their perfect XI and they will stick with it unless and until if someone is injured. If Mayank Agarwal is fit then he will replace Deepak Hooda in the XI.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

Rajasthan Royals

The move of opening the innings with Ben Stokes finally worked as he scored a magnificent hundred against Mumbai Indians. RR’s batting looks pretty much settled and they would stick with it. Their bowlers are leaking runs, especially at the death and they would think of making some changes there. Ankit Rajpoot was picked in place of Jaydev Unadkat but he proved to be too expensive so they might go back to the left-arm pacer.

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson (WK), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Jaydev Unadkat

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Match Prediction

Kings XI Punjab just looks unstoppable at the moment irrespective of the opposition and the ground conditions. Looking at the current form, it wouldn’t be surprising if KXIP knocks RR out of IPL 2020.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP