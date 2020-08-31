Mitchell McClenaghan has revealed that Jasprit Bumrah and Lasith Malinga were his favourite bowling partners while playing for the Mumbai Indians in the IPL. The trio shares the new ball and generally bowl in the powerplay so it is natural that they would have a great deal of understanding between them.

But McClenaghan also praised bowlers like Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya who were effective in the middle overs and created an impact whenever skipper Rohit Sharma needed them to. The 34-year-old believes that Mumbai Indians as a bowling unit hunt in packs and everyone has a special skill.

"I probably have favourite bowling 'partners', Malinga and Bumrah obviously. And then you have guys like Hardik and Krunal who do an exceptional job. So I enjoy bowling with teams as supposed to just a favourite bowling partner. We have got a very good bowling unit," Mitchell McClenaghan said in a video posted on Mumbai Indians' official Twitter page.

Mitchell McClenaghan keen on passing information having played in conditions in UAE before

Mitchell McClenaghan's experience of having played in UAE before in the PSL would come in handy for the Mumbai Indians

Mitchell McClenaghan has had the experience of playing in UAE thanks to the Pakistan Super League. Even Kieron Pollard has played in the PSL and hence both of them would be keen on passing important information on to their MI teammates as to how the wickets behave generally.

This information could be crucial going into the tournament as it would help the MI players settle in quickly and find their groove.

Q: What’s your main plan to focus on during bowling since it’s being played abroad?#AskMitchOnMI

"Main plan for focusing on bowling here in the UAE is just making sure that guys who have played here like me and Polly, can pass on as much as information as we can possibly. All three wickets are different and play differently and we need to pass that information on to other guys," Mitchell McClenaghan said.

The IPL 2020 season will begin on September 19th and will be played in the UAE across three venues - Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi. MI will look to improve on their dismal record in the Middle East and will be hopeful of defending their IPL title.