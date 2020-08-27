IPL 2020: Latest photos and videos as RR and KXIP start training after completing quarantine 

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) is fast approaching, and a couple of franchises started their training camps today after completing their mandatory quarantine period.

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) took to the field for the first time in the UAE, and both franchises took to Twitter to share glimpses of their training sessions ahead of IPL 2020.

The Rajasthan Royals start training ahead of IPL 2020

2008 IPL champions RR started off with a motivational talk, before beginning a short warm-up session. The likes of Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag then hit the nets, as Shreyas Gopal and Mayank Markande were seen bowling to them.

Fast bowlers did some fielding drills, with the temperature in the UAE and long pandemic-enforced break requiring them to take extra caution while getting back into the groove of things.

Training under lights! 😍



Clicks from the Royals' first nets session in the UAE. 👇📸#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 27, 2020

Kings XI Punjab take to the field ahead of IPL 2020

KXIP were the second team to take to the field, and captain KL Rahul expressed his pleasure at finally getting a taste of training action.

The Karnataka batsman did mention that the conditions were unforgiving, with high temperatures in the UAE, but was delighted that he was able to get back to do what he loves.

Wondering if he can hit sixes as high as the Burj Khalifa 🚀 #SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/uJRQOmx70c — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) August 27, 2020

Other franchises set to resume preparations for IPL 2020 soon

The other franchises are yet to resume training, but are heading towards the end of their quarantine period. The Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders, however, might have to serve another week in isolation due to the different rules in Abu Dhabi.

“We have requested BCCI to intervene. We were told we have to follow 7 days quarantine period but now it has come to our knowledge that as per the local norms we will be in 14 days quarantine”, said an unnamed support staff member with the Mumbai Indians team.

The schedule for IPL 2020 is yet to be released, although it is known that the tournament will start on the 19th of September.