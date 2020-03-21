IPL 2020: Listing down the first centurion of every IPL team

The IPL got its first two centurions within 24 hours of the tournament's commencement.

Here's a look at the first centurion of every IPL team.

Sanath Jayasuriya was the first man to score a hundred for Mumbai Indians

When BCCI started the IPL in 2008, not many fans would have expected to witness six centuries in the first edition itself. T20 cricket was still new to the world, especially to the Indian cricketers. However, the batsmen wreaked havoc in the tournament right from game number one and till date 57 centuries have been scored in the Indian Premier League.

Kings XI Punjab have produced the most number of centurions over the years with 7 batsmen scoring a hundred for the Mohali-based franchise. On the other side, the batsmen from Royal Challengers Bangalore have hit the maximum centuries in IPL (12). Only three teams, namely Gujarat Lions, Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Pune Warriors India could not produce a centurion in the IPL.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Brendon McCullum

Brendon McCullum set the tone with a swashbuckling hundred

Former New Zealand captain, Brendon McCullum's name will be etched in golden in IPL history because of the way he played in the opening match of IPL 2008. No one knew what to expect from this new tournament but the right-handed batsman from New Zealand showcased what could happen in the IPL.

Playing against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, McCullum opened the innings for the Shahrukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders. He decimated the opposition bowling lineup with an unbeaten 73-ball 158 as he powered Kolkata to a score of 222 runs. He struck 10 fours and 13 sixes in his innings before the KKR bowlers ensured that the team wins the match by 140 runs.

Chennai Super Kings - Michael Hussey

Mr. Cricket hit a century on his IPL debut

One of the only two players in IPL history to record a hundred on IPL debut, Michael Hussey starred for Chennai Super Kings in their first IPL match. The Super Kings battled Kings XI Punjab in their campaign opener as MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bat first. Unfortunately, CSK lost both their openers early.

Hussey came out to bat at number three and he played a fantastic innings of 116 runs. Although Dhoni departed from the other end early, the left-handed batsman from Australia continued to torment the bowlers. He formed good partnerships with Suresh Raina and Jacob Oram during his knock which comprised 8 fours and 9 sixes. Chennai won that match by 33 runs.

