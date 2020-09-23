IPL 2020, MI vs KKR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Mumbai Indians will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the fifth match of IPL 2020 on Wednesday, 23rd September, at the Sheik Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Mumbai Indians lost their first game of the season to Chennai Super Kings by five wickets on Saturday. The Knight Riders will be playing their first match of the season and will look to start their campaign with a win.

Mumbai Indians made a surprise team selection by picking Saurabh Tiwary to bat at No.4 in the last game, but the Jharkhand batsman justified the choice by playing a good 42-run knock. He was the highest run-scorer for Mumbai though, and they'll hope that the likes of Kieron Pollard and the Pandya brothers would contribute more with the bat in the death overs.

Jasprit Bumrah was expensive with the ball in hand, and he will look to make a comeback in this game. He will likely be the one assigned to contain Andre Russell. Their spin bowling attack looks much weaker when compared to that of other teams, and both Krunal and Chahar must look to be more economical.

The Knight Riders will look to ascertain the right team combination for their side early on in the season and select their overseas players wisely. They did have some injury concerns before the season started with English pacer Harry Gurney pulling out.

KKR promptly replaced him with promising USA left-arm quick M Ali Khan, who plays for the Trinbago Knight Riders, a sister team of KKR in the CPL. Whenever both these sides have met in the IPL, we have had many cracking contests, and there's no reason why this one shouldn't turn out to be one.

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Match Details

Date: 23rd September 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheik Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Forecast

It's expected to be hot and sunny in Abu Dhabi with little or no chance of rain. There will be some steady wind blowing in the evening and that could have an impact on the swing for bowlers and six-hitters.

Pitch Report

The track at Abu Dhabi should slow down as the season progresses, but the covering of grass that it has right now should assist the pacers. The spinners will not get much turn but they won't be easy to put away as well. It's a decent surface to bat on and a score of above 160 would be above par.

Predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

Getting early wickets will be crucial for the Mumbai bowlers. (Image Credits:IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians aren't likely to make too many changes to their team. It was their star batsmen who let them down in the slog overs, and they will look to come good in this match.

Nathan Coulter-Nile coming into the side might be the only change that Mumbai could make if, of course, he is fully fit.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Nathan Coulter-Nile/ James Pattinson, and Trent Boult.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Can Russell repeat his IPL 2019 heroics against MI?

KKR's overseas combination is pretty settled with Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, and Pat Cummins set to feature in the KKR playing XI. They have backed young pacers to partner Cummins though, and it'll be interesting to see which of Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Shivam Mavi will get picked in the XI.

Varun Chakravarthy may get a look-in as their spinner along with Narine and Kuldeep Yadav for KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik(C and WK), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh/ Varun Chakravarthy, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/ Shivam Mavi.

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Match Prediction

Mumbai Indians don't have the spin bowling resources to match that of KKR and that might cost them this game. While their middle order will look to target KKR's rather inexperienced Indian pace bowling lineup, the likes of Russell and Morgan should ensure that Mumbai bowlers receive the same treatment.

Prediction: KKR to win.

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP