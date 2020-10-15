MI vs KKR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

Half of the season of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is over and now it is time for the repeat games as teams will take on each other for the second time in IPL 2020. The Mumbai Indians (MI) will be up against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday at Abu Dhabi.

The Mumbai Indians are in a great position as they have won five out of their seven games whereas the Kolkata Knight Riders have won four out of their first seven games.

The last time these two teams met this season, MI completely outplayed KKR, and this time around, KKR will be looking to get some revenge against the Mumbai side. KKR doesn’t have a great record against MI but they will want to turn things around as two important points will be up for grabs at Abu Dhabi on Friday.

MI vs KKR match details

Date: 16th October (Friday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

MI vs KKR weather forecast

The players have got used to the heat as they have realized that the temperatures are not coming down anytime soon. The temperature will be in the mid and high 30s throughout the game.

MI vs KKR pitch report

The second half of the IPL has started and the pitches are getting slower and slower. In the first couple of weeks, 180 runs was a good score at this venue but now even a score of around 160 runs is a defendable one. Most IPL teams choosing to bat first, especially at this venue.

MI vs KKR predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians are the team that has used the least number of players in this IPL. They have used 12 players so far, and because everybody is performing well, they haven’t made any changes to their XI.

The only change they could potentially make is getting Nathan Coulter Nile in for James Pattinson but there is a high chance that they will stick with the same XI.

Predicted XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton De Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah

Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders were completely demolished in their last game as they lost to the Royal Challengers Bangalore by 82 runs. Sunil Narine wasn’t picked in the last game as his action was reported in the game against KXIP.

Tom Banton didn’t really fire in the last game but a player can't be judged on one game, so KKR might just stick with the same XI for one more game before they think of making changes.

Predicted XI: Tom Banton, Shubhman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Rahul Tripathi, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna

MI vs KKR match prediction

MI are the better side on paper and they have a great record against KKR as well. There is a high chance that they will keep their winning momentum going in the tournament after beating KKR.

MI vs KKR TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney + Hotstar VIP