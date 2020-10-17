MI vs KXIP head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before match 36

The Mumbai Indians (MI) kicked off their 2020 Indian Player League (IPL) campaign with a defeat against the Chennai Super Kings. However, they have performed exceptionally well after that match. The Rohit Sharma-led franchise have cemented their position in the upper half of the points table with six wins in the next seven games.

The defending champions are on a 5-match winning streak at the moment. On the other hand, their upcoming opponents, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), have beaten only one team in IPL 2020. They have two wins in eight matches, and both of them have come against the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The upcoming contest between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab is the reverse fixture in IPL 2020. Their first meeting took place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, where MI emerged victorious by 48 runs.

KXIP will be keen to avenge that defeat when they face MI in Dubai on Sunday night. Here's a look at their head-to-head stats in the IPL before they lock horns for the second time this season.

MI vs KXIP head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians lead the Kings XI Punjab 14-11 in the head-to-head record. Both teams had beaten each other once in last year's IPL.

Their head-to-head record in the United Arab Emirates favors the Mumbai Indians, courtesy of their victory in match number 13 of IPL 2020.

MI vs KXIP: Numbers you need to know ahead of their IPL 2020 clash

Kieron Pollard has scored 464 runs against the Kings XI Punjab. The West Indian star also smacked a 20-ball 47* versus KXIP in Abu Dhabi earlier in the season.

KL Rahul has aggregated 306 runs in MI vs KXIP matches. The KXIP skipper will have to play a special knock in Dubai to ensure that KXIP win.

Mohammed Shami has scalped seven wickets while donning the KXIP jersey against MI, while Jasprit Bumrah has dismissed 14 KXIP batsmen in the IPL.