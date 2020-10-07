IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Player Ratings

The Mumbai Indians (MI) coasted to a whopping 57-run win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 20 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show with bat in hand for MI, while Jos Buttler waged a lone battle for RR. Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult excelled for MI in the bowling department.

Here are the player ratings from the MI vs RR IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, MI vs RR: RR Player Ratings

Jos Buttler starred for RR but it wasn't nearly enough [PC: iplt20.com]

Jos Buttler: 7.5/10

Buttler was the only RR batsman to put up any sort of resistance, as his 70-run knock briefly threatened to take the game away from MI. The Englishman was severe on the spinners, and despite the loss, RR will take heart from his return to form.

Yashasvi Jaiswal: 1/10

Jaiswal was afforded his second opportunity in IPL 2020, but he once again failed to capitalise. A tentative poke outside off stump resulted in his downfall, although he should be given a few more games in the tournament.

Sanju Samson: 1/10

Samson scored fifties in the first 2 games of IPL 2020 at Sharjah, but since then, he has played extremely careless shots. He bagged a duck today, which was his third single-figure score in a row, with the cause of dismissal being a rash pull.

Steve Smith: 1/10

Much like Samson, Smith hasn't fired after the first couple of games. The RR captain dropped down to No. 3 today, but that didn't bring about a change in fortunes. Time is fast running out for him to keep his team alive in IPL 2020.

Mahipal Lomror: 2/10

Lomror couldn't replicate his heroics in the last game, and fell for a 13-ball 11. The youngster is certainly very talented and has a bright future ahead of him, but whether he should be batting at No. 5 for RR in IPL 2020 is a question that needs to be answered.

Rahul Tewatia: 5/10

Tewatia bowled two economical overs for just 13 runs, but couldn't pull off another rescue act with the bat in hand. The all-rounder was dismissed by a full ball from Jasprit Bumrah, and even docked a few fair-play points for his team by arguing with the umpire for a wide.

Jofra Archer: 6/10

Archer's first over didn't go to plan as he was picked apart by Quinton de Kock, but he recovered well to pick up the wicket of Krunal Pandya. After conceding 34 runs in his 4 overs, the Englishman added 24 runs with the bat to finish as RR's second-highest scorer.

Tom Curran: 3/10

Curran does add great balance to the team, but he hasn't offered enough in either department to justify his selection. He conceded 33 runs in his 3 overs and scored 15 runs, and should be replaced when Ben Stokes returns to IPL 2020 action.

Shreyas Gopal: 7/10

After an indifferent start to his IPL 2020 campaign, Gopal put in a good performance against MI. The Karnataka leggie picked up the wickets of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan off consecutive deliveries, and was the most economical RR bowler on the night.

Kartik Tyagi: 6/10

Although Tyagi gave away 36 runs in his 4 overs, he made a promising IPL debut. The 19-year-old bounced out Quinton de Kock and bowled with fire, but his inexperience did show at times.

Ankit Rajpoot: 1/10

Rajpoot was horrible against MI, as he dished out far too many boundary balls throughout the course of his 3-over spell. RR might consider replacing him with the likes of Akash Singh and Varun Aaron, since the former Kings XI Punjab man gave away 42 runs.