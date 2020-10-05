IPL 2020, MI vs RR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Mumbai Indians will take on the Rajasthan Royals in the twentieth match of IPL 2020 on Tuesday, 6th October, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The Mumbai Indians have recorded three wins from five games and have a very high Net Run Rate. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals come off back-to-back losses and have two wins from four games.

Mumbai last played against SRH at Sharjah and won by 34 runs. Their bowling attack fired as they comfortably defended the total of 208 that they posted on the board. Quinton De Kock finally came good with a half-century and was supported well by Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav. Their three middle-order batsmen also played some blazing cameos to take them to a defendable total. Kieron Pollard's economic bowling was another positive to take from the game.

The Royals, on the other hand, have some big problems to address in their batting line-up. Their top-order collapsed against RCB, leaving a very inexperienced middle-order to cover up for them. Robin Uthappa has been in poor form and, hence, RR should consider changing their batting line-up.

Even their bowling has been rather ineffective. Barring Jofra Archer's bowling and the occasional good spell from Shreyas Gopal or Rahul Tewatia, the Royals haven't posed enough of a threat with the ball. They will be waiting for the arrival of Ben Stokes, who will provide much-needed balance to the team.

IPL 2020, MI vs RR Match Details

Date: 6th October 2020 (Tuesday).

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Weather Forecast

The average temperature during this IPL 2020 match will be around 33 degrees celsius. No rain is expected during the game

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium is pretty balanced and supports both the batsmen and the bowlers. The batsmen will have to settle down before playing their shots. They should look to target the shorter side of the ground.

Predicted XIs

Trent Boult(C) bowled brilliantly against SRH. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma hasn't made any changes to his team for the last couple of games. After a comfortable win, he's likely to play with the same team for this game.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, and Trent Boult.

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson has blown hot and cold this season. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Steve Smith has had a couple of bad games at the top and should consider dropping down to No.4. This move would provide a better balance to their batting order. Yashashvi Jaiswal should come back into the team in place of Robin Uthappa and open the batting. Jaydev Unadkat has been pretty ineffective with the ball. Ankit Rajpoot could get a look-in for this match.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Yashashvi Jaiswal/ Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steve Smith, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, and Jaydev Unadkat/ Ankit Rajpoot.

IPL 2020, MI vs RR Match Prediction

MI's batting and bowling units seem to be clicking very well in IPL 2020. The RR batsmen have struggled in their two games outside of Sharjah, and it'll be a tough task to score runs against a strong Mumbai bowling attack. Considering the strength of their team, MI are favourites to win this game.

IPL 2020, MI vs RR TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP