IPL 2020: MI vs SRH head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 17

After a fantastic win over Kings XI Punjab, the Mumbai Indians will battle the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their fifth match of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). MI began their IPL 2020 campaign on a losing note against the Chennai Super Kings, but they performed better in their next three games versus KKR, RCB, and KXIP.

The Mumbai Indians have not been able to win two matches on the trot in IPL 2020. Thus, the Rohit Sharma-led franchise will aim to develop some consistency when they take the field against the Orange Army on Sunday afternoon.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad made a disappointing start to their IPL 2020 season. They suffered losses against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they have managed to win their last two matches.

They successfully defended their targets against the Delhi Capitals and the Chennai Super Kings.

MI and SRH are former IPL champions and both franchises have crossed paths many times in the IPL.

We look at their head-to-head record before their first IPL 2020 meeting.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head stats

The Mumbai Indians are at level with the Sunrisers Hyderabad at 7-7 in the head-to-head record. The defending champions beat the Orange Army twice last season.

Their last encounter ended in a tie, with MI winning the Super Over. Talking about their record in the UAE, SRH beat MI by 15 runs in Dubai during the 2014 season.

Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Numbers you need to know ahead of the IPL 2020

Among the current players, Kieron Pollard has scored the most runs for MI against SRH. The Caribbean all-rounder has aggregated 317 runs in 12 matches against the Orange Army.

Mitchell McClenaghan has 11 wickets to his name in seven games against SRH. It will be interesting to see if MI pick him in their starting XI for this match.

Captain David Warner has aggregated 343 runs against the defending champions, the most by any SRH batsman in matches against MI.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has scalped 16 wickets in 10 matches versus the Mumbai Indians. The Orange Army will expect him to be fully fit for this match as he picked up an injury in their IPL 2020 match against CSK.