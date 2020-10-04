IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast and pitch report

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday, 4th October, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. This will be the first match of a double-header on Sunday, with the match starting at 3:30 PM IST.

Both these sides are coming off wins in their last games. The Mumbai Indians beat Kings XI Punjab by 48 runs, while the Sunrisers defeated the Chennai Super Kings by seven runs in their last encounter.

The Mumbai Indians have won two games out of four this season, but have a very high Net Run Rate. The Sunrisers also have two wins from four games, though they don't have as high a Net Run Rate as MI.

The Mumbai Indians were brilliant all-round in their trouncing of Punjab. Rohit Sharma played a well-paced knock of 70 while Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya wreaked havoc in the death overs, scoring 89 runs off the last five. They also recovered well after starting poorly with the ball. Rohit Sharma's bowling changes were spot on, and Bumrah's return to form bodes very well for the team.

The Sunrisers, meanwhile, recovered well from a top-order collapse to post a decent total against the Super Kings. Reduced to 70/4 after 11 overs, young Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma built a crucial 77-run partnership to help SRH reach a total of 164.

Abdul Samad contributed with the ball as well and bowled four overs of leg-spin. They bowled very well with the new ball and virtually killed off the game in the middle overs. The performance of their pacers was also encouraging and so was Rashid Khan's tidy spell.

So after two confidence-boosting victories, both teams will look to win this game. These sides have produced some mouth-watering clashes in the before. It'll be intriguing to see what happens in this match, especially in a batting paradise like Sharjah.

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Match Details

Date: 4th October 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 3:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah.

Weather Forecast

It will be hot at Sharjah during the match, and the players may face the effects of the heat. The temperature is set to be around 35 degrees Celsius. There will be some wind blowing around that time, which may provide some relief to the players.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah isn't going to offer much to the bowlers. The conditions will be harsh on the fielders and the bowling team. The ball will come on to the bat nicely, and given the small dimensions of the ground, the bowlers may suffer the brunt of the batsmen throughout the game.

Predicted XIs

Jasprit Bumrah picked up the prized wicket of Mayank Agarwal. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Mumbai Indians(MI)

After a convincing win over KXIP, the Mumbai Indians are unlikely to make any changes to their playing XI. They'll hope that Suryakumar Yadav comes good in this game after a couple of flops.

With the ball, Krunal Pandya and Rahul Chahar's success will delight the team management. James Pattinson has justified his selection ahead of Nathan Coulter-Nile with some consistent performances.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock(WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, James Pattinson, and Trent Boult.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)

Priyam Garg scored an unbeaten 51 off just 26 balls against CSK. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

The Sunrisers camp will be pleased to see their middle-order firing ahead of this crunch game. It'll give the top four batsmen the freedom to go after the MI bowlers in this game. Bhuvneshwar Kumar's injury may force them to make a change to their playing XI. If he's unfit to play, Sandeep Sharma should take his place in the side.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner(C), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar/ Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and T Natarajan.

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH Match Prediction

While both teams have had similar results so far, it's the Mumbai Indians who have been more convincing. While SRH's top order will be a threat to MI, their middle-order certainly doesn't match up to the likes of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. It'll be hard to contain them if they get going, and that gives MI the edge over SRH in this game.

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP