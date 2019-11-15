IPL 2020 News: Auction purse of each team after trade window

Vijay Sain News 15 Nov 2019, 18:37 IST

The trading window ahead of the IPL 2020 Auction ended on 14th November.

As the much-awaited IPL auction kicks off in Kolkata on 19th December, the trading window gathered a lot of attention that uplifted the excitement of IPL 2020. The deadline for franchises being able to trade their players with other teams ended on 14th November.

The likes of Ravichandran Ashwin (₹7.6 crores) and Ajinkya Rahane (₹4 crores) moving to the Delhi Capitals from their former sides KXIP and RR, broke headlines ahead of the highly-anticipated auction. New Zealand pacer Trent Boult (₹2.2 crores) moved to the Mumbai Indians from Delhi Capitals. These were some of the notable trades that took place before the deadline.

BCCI announced that the teams would get an additional budget of ₹3 crores above the balance remaining from their purse of IPL 2019 auction. On that note, let's take a look at the purses and slots available for all franchises for IPL Auction 2020 after the conclusion of the trading window.

Chennai Super Kings

Purse Remaining - ₹14.60 crores

Available Slots - 5

Overseas Slots - 2

Delhi Capitals

Purse Remaining - ₹27.85 crores

Available Slots - 11

Overseas Slots - 5

Kings XI Punjab

Purse Remaining - ₹42.70 crores

Available Slots - 9

Overseas Slots - 4

Kolkata Knight Riders

Purse Remaining - ₹35.65 crores

Available Slots - 11

Overseas Slots - 4

Mumbai Indians

Purse Remaining -₹13.05 crores

Available Slots - 7

Overseas Slots - 2

Rajasthan Royals

Purse Remaining - ₹28.90 crores

Available Slots - 11

Overseas Slots - 4

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Purse Remaining - ₹27.90 crores

Available Slots - 12

Overseas Slots - 6

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Purse Remaining - ₹17.00 crores

Available Slots - 7

Overseas Slots - 2