IPL 2020 News: Delhi Capitals confirm Shreyas Iyer will lead the team

Delhi Capitals shared a video clip on their official Twitter handle, revealing that Shreyas Iyer will once again lead the team in IPL 2020. Shreyas led Delhi Capitals to the semi-finals last year in what was DC's most successful run in IPL history.

Shreyas Iyer got the captaincy hat for Delhi Capitals last season due to his consistent performances. He led the team from the front into the playoffs after seven long years, scoring 463 runs in 16 matches at an average of 30.86 with three 50s.

In the clip, Shreyas Iyer expressed his excitement to lead the team for IPL 2020 with the inclusion of experienced campaigners like Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane in the squad.

Delhi Capitals were the most talked-about team by the end of the trading window that expired on 14th November. They traded Jagadeesha Suchith to Kings XI Punjab for Ravichandran Ashwin in return. DC also signed Ajinkya Rahane in their line-up and traded Mayank Markande and Rahul Tewatia to the Rajasthan Royals.

The team also let go of New Zealand pacer Trent Boult to Mumbai Indians at ₹3.2 crores. Delhi Capitals have a purse of ₹27.85 crores for the upcoming auction with 11 slots available with them. It will be interesting to see how Delhi Capitals rope in foreign players with the likes of Chris Morris, Colin Munro, and Colin Ingram released from the squad.