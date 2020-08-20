IPL 2020: One 'X-Factor' player from each team

The preparations for IPL 2020 are going on in full swing, and the franchises are set to fly out to the UAE quite soon. The BCCI also roped in fantasy gaming site Dream11 to be the Title Sponsors of the IPL for this season, after Vivo pulled out from the role.

Teams will start to formulate their plans for the tournament and take stock of the players who might have to miss games due to travel-related reasons. They will also look to some key players who can make a massive difference for them this season. While cricket is certainly a team game, some players have the ability to turn the match around on their own.

Let's now take a look at one such 'X-Factor' player from each IPL team.

Chennai Super Kings - Suresh Raina

Raina could score just 383 runs at an average of 23.93 last season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Given his sub-par outing last season, few might be surprised that Suresh Raina's name features in the list of 'X-Factor' players for each side, but he will be crucial to CSK's hopes this season. Fondly known as 'Chinna Thala' by the CSK fans, Raina too announced his retirement from international cricket not long after MS Dhoni announced his decision.

While there wasn't much of a chance for him to make a comeback in the national team, this will certainly take some pressure off Raina's shoulders.

Raina is the highest run-scorer for the Super Kings and has made the No. 3 spot his own. He's a great player of spin, and that ability of his will be crucial in the UAE where spin bowling is more effective. The CSK top-order struggled to score runs at a brisk rate last season, and the onus will be on Raina to hold the innings together.

Delhi Capitals - Rishabh Pant

Pant scored 37 fours and 27 sixers last season. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rishabh Pant was the second-highest run-scorer for the Delhi Capitals last season and was probably their best batsman. Though he has struggled a bit playing for the national team, his performances in the IPL have never been in question.

The wicketkeeper-batsman's ability to score boundaries at will in the middle overs will be crucial for the Capitals this season. He also tends to play spin bowling pretty well, another factor which adds to his strengths. Pant was the highest-ranked DC player in the MVP list for the last two seasons.

Pant will undoubtedly be the 'X-Factor' for a well balanced DC side that will look to finally get their hands on an elusive IPL title.

Kings XI Punjab - Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell won't be available for the tournament's first match.

Kings XI Punjab bought Glenn Maxwell for ₹10 Crore at the auction, and the Aussie all-rounder will undoubtedly be the X-Factor player for this Punjab side, especially with the tournament to be held in the UAE.

Maxwell enjoyed his best season in IPL 2014 when he first featured for the Punjab franchise. He was the Most Valuable Player of the tournament, in which the UAE hosted a few games. The pitch conditions certainly suit his style of batting, and he will be a vital cog in the side's middle-order.

Maxwell has also worked on his bowling and is now a proper all-rounder capable of bowling all four overs in a match. That, coupled with his brilliant fielding and experience, makes Maxwell one of KXIP's most important players this season.

Kolkata Knight Riders - Sunil Narine

Sunil Narine has been very useful as a pinch hitter. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

While Andre Russell will be the talk of the town once the IPL starts this season, it's Sunil Narine who will be the 'X-Factor' for KKR. Narine is one of only three players to have won the MVP award twice, and he's been one of KKR's most important players for a long time.

He has been instrumental as a pinch hitter and has given the side many blistering starts, using the powerplay to full effect. His bowling has been good too, although not as good as his previous numbers, and the surfaces in the UAE will suit his bowling very much.

Andre Russell's form since IPL 2019 hasn't been that great, and KKR will also look to Narine to turn games around for them.

Mumbai Indians - Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya's contributions have been overshadowed by his younger brother Hardik Pandya.

While Hardik Pandya was the best player for MI in IPL 2019, his under-rated elder brother, Krunal Pandya, will provide the X-Factor for MI this season.

Krunal is one of MI's main spin bowlers, and he'll have a huge role to play this season. He is very economical with the ball and tends to snare the big wickets.

He's also a good batsman and batted well to lead the side to victory in the IPL 2017 Final. With there being plenty of overseas options available with the ball, MI might sacrifice one of their batters, and this could lead to more batting chances for Krunal.

All in all, due to the change in playing conditions and his consistency, Krunal Pandya could well be the 'X-Factor' for the Mumbai Indians during this season of the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler will be a crucial player for the Royals. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20.com)

Rajasthan Royals' wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler will be their X-Factor this season. With Ajinkya Rahane traded to the Delhi Capitals, Buttler will shoulder more responsibility at the top of the innings. He is one of the best white-ball cricketers in the world and is slowly making his mark in Test cricket as well.

He has an added advantage compared to other players as he's been in action since July and is back to full fitness and rhythm. He has been one of RR's most consistent performers in the IPL, and has scored more than 850 runs in the last two seasons at a strike-rate north of 150.

He's equally good at playing pace and spin and can score boundaries no matter what stage of the game it is. His contributions will be vital to RR's success in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Chris Morris

Chris Morris will be crucial to RCB's title hopes.

RCB signed Proteas all-rounder Chris Morris for ₹10 Crore at the auction. He has a good IPL record and did a great job when playing for the Delhi Capitals in previous seasons. Morris has played in more than 200 T20 matches and has picked up 259 wickets at a reasonable economy rate. His experience only adds to his value.

Morris can solve the death bowling issues which have been plaguing RCB for the last few seasons. The all-rounder's batting will be handy too, and he will be expected to play some quick-fire cameos towards the end of the RCB innings.

While some have questioned whether he is worth the ₹10 Crore he is being paid, I think that Morris will dispel all doubts with his performance this IPL season.

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan will be the 'X-Factor' for SRH.

This isn't such a tough call. Rashid Khan has been among SRH's top performers for the last three seasons, and he'll certainly bring the X-Factor for them this season. The Afghan leg-spinner has been the side's cumulative top wicket-taker since he arrived. He has picked up 55 wickets at a miserly economy rate of 6.55.

The pitches in the UAE will assist his spin bowling, and he can wreak havoc on opposition batsmen. In addition to his clever bowling, Rashid has also honed his batting skills and can play some handy knocks if needed.

The rest of SRH's bowling unit didn't exactly click last season, and the onus will be on Rashid to get them crucial breakthroughs until the others find their feet.

He's currently plying his trade for the Barbados Tridents in the CPL and contributed to their victory in the opening fixture. The young stalwart is likely to be a massive player for SRH during IPL 2020.