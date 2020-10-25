IPL 2020: Playoffs schedule announced, Dubai to host final on November 10

The Dubai International Cricket Stadium is slated to host the IPL 2020 final on November 10 at 7.30 PM IST, before which the Qualifier 1 and Eliminator will be contested in Dubai (November 5) and Abu Dhabi (November 6) respectively.

Qualifier 2, which will feature the loser from Qualifier 1 and winner of the Eliminator match is scheduled to be held at Dubai on November 8 at 7.30 PM IST.

As has been the pattern followed in the IPL for a few years now, the first Qualifier will feature the teams finishing in the top two positions on the IPL 2020 points table, while the eliminator will see the teams placed 3rd and 4th squaring off in a match.

IPL 2020 playoffs and final

The winner of Qualifier 1 will automatically book themselves a spot in the final, while the losing team will have another shot at making the summit clash when they face off against the winner of the Eliminator clash in Qualifier 2.

Which teams will make the IPL 2020 playoffs?

Will the Mumbai Indians retain the title in IPL 2020?

The IPL 2020 season is currently underway in the United Arab Emirates across three venues, namely Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah. At the time of writing this piece, a total of 45 matches have been played out between the eight franchises, with all of the teams having played a minimum of 11 matches thus far.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals and Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore currently occupy the top three positions on the IPL 2020 points table.

While these three sides are just a win away from making the last four, the race for the fourth spot is constantly heating up with every passing game. The Kings XI Punjab's four-match win streak has now made them serious contenders for a spot in the final four, but they will need to contend with competition from the Kolkata Knight Riders, Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings have endured a poor season in IPL 2020, and while they are still in with a mathematical chance of making the playoffs, the three-time champions will need to win their remaining two games and depend on other results going their way to make the last four.