IPL 2020 Points Table: Latest Standings After MI Secure Clinical Win Over RR

The Mumbai Indians (MI) crushed the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs in the Match 20 of the IPL 2020, played at Abu Dhabi.

After electing to bat first, Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got Mumbai Indians off to a flier, putting together a partnership of 49 runs for the first wicket. Kartik Tyagi was brilliant on his debut and got the wicket of de Kock in his first over itself, sending the South African back for a 15-ball 23.

Suryakumar Yadav arrived at the crease next and obliterated the RR bowling attack. He gave them no respite, especially at the death, en route his scintillating knock of 79(47).

The Mumbai outfit were cruising at the end of the eighth over when the reintroduction of Shreyas Gopal into the attack paid dividends for RR as the wily spinner picked two wickets off consecutive deliveries. He sent back Rohit Sharma, who was looking in fine touch but had to go back for a 23-ball 35, and Ishan Kishan, who departed without troubling the scorers.

A 19-ball 30-run cameo by Hardik Pandya along with some flashy unorthodox shots by Yadav helped MI post 193 on the board, their third 190+ score in Abu Dhabi in the four games that they have played so far.

Chasing 194 for victory, RR got off to a terrible start, losing three wickets in the powerplay itself. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah were at their lethal best, snaring the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith and Sanju Samson in the first three overs itself.

The chase seemed to have been completely derailed when Jos Buttler joined hands with Mahipal Lomror, as they stitched together a gritty 30-run partnership. Rahul Chahar sent Lomror packing as substitute fielder Anukul Roy took an absolute screamer of a catch.

Buttler was unfazed by the fall of wickets at the other end as he continued his onslaught on the MI bowlers. However, James Pattinson was brought in to bowl the fourteenth over, and he made an impact straight away, taking the wicket of the on-song Buttler. The credit for the wicket, however, must go to Kieron Pollard for taking a blinder at the boundary rope.

Tom Curran followed his countryman back to the pavilion in the very next over as he failed to pick a slower one by Pollard, and chipped one straight down Hardik Pandya's throat.

Rahul Tewatia could not replicate his earlier performances from the tournament as he succumbed to a yorker from Bumrah. Shreyas Gopal edged one to de Kock in the very same over, allowing Bumrah to pick up his third wicket of the day.

Advertisement

Jofra Archer struck a few lusty blows before a low full-toss by Bumrah got the better of him. Pattinson wrapped up proceedings by getting the wicket of Rajpoot on the first ball of the nineteenth over. Bumrah finished with the best figures in this edition of the IPL so far, returning with 4-20 from his four overs.

IPL 2020 Updated Points Table:

The updated points table after Match 20 of IPL 2020.

With this match, the Mumbai Indians reclaim their top spot in IPL 2020, dethroning the Delhi Capitals in the process. Meanwhile, the Rajasthan Royals plummet to the seventh position due to an inferior net run-rate. Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad move up a spot each while the former will be presented with the chance of breaking into the top four should they secure a win over KKR.

A mouth-watering contest awaits us tomorrow as a reborn Chennai Super Kings side lock horns with a wounded Kolkata Knight Riders team at Abu Dhabi. Both teams will be raring to go and secure a thumping win.