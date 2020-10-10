IPL 2020 points table: Latest standings after DC secure a comprehensive win over RR

The Delhi Capitals (DC) secured a clinical win over the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 46 runs in the twenty-third match of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) played at Sharjah.

After being put in to bat first in this crucial IPL matcch, the Capitals got off to quite a poor start with Shikhar Dhawan getting out for 5 to Jofra Archer. Prithvi Shaw looked in fine touch as he scored a 10-ball 19 before he skied one off Archer resulting in both the openers being back in the pavilion within the powerplay itself.

The Capitals' woes continued as skipper Shreyas Iyer was run out and had to depart for an 18-ball 22. Rishabh Pant could not make an impact on the game as he was caught mid-crease trying to sneak a non-existent run and returned for just 5(9).

DC were reeling at this stage as the scoreboard read 79/4 after 9.2 overs. However, the middle order rose to the occasion as Marcus Stoinis racked up 39 runs while Shimron Hetmyer went after the bowlers mercilessly en route to a quickfire 45(24). Axar Patel's cameo of 17(8) helped the Capitals post a decent total of 184/8.

Archer was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 3-24 from his four overs while Rahul Tewatia bowled a miserly spell of 1-20 from his four. Apart from these two, Kartik Tyagi and Andrew Tye also chipped in with a wicket each.

RR's chase never got going as the openers could only manage to put up 15 runs for the first wicket before Jos Buttler swept a delivery straight into the hands of Shikhar Dhawan off Ravichandran Ashwin. Steve Smith looked to be in good touch but he once again squandered a start and was dismissed for a well-made 17-ball 24.

Sanju Samson was unable to rack up a big score today and could manage only 5 runs from his 9-ball stay at the crease. Yashasvi Jaiswal watched his partners at the other end get picked off one after the other but did not throw away his wicket. He hit a painstakingly slow knock of 34(36), which put pressure on the other batsmen to go for the big shots, ultimately resulting in their downfall.

Rahul Tewatia tried to pull off a heist but his 29-ball 38 went in vain as the Royals crashed to a 47-run defeat in the end.

A great day out for the DC bowlers saw each of them pick up at least a wicket each. Kagiso Rabada snared 3 wickets while Marcus Stoinis and Ashwin picked up a couple of wickets each. Nortje, Harshal Patel and Axar Patel had successful outings too as each of them picked up a wicket.

IPL 2020 Updated Points Table:

Advertisement

The updated points table after Match 23 of IPL 2020.

With this win, the Delhi Capitals dethrone the Mumbai Indians and grab the top spot in the IPL points table.

The Rajasthan Royals' position on the IPL leaderboard does not change as they continue reeling at the seventh spot. Their Net Run-Rate has taken a hit and they will be looking to go back to the drawing board and form new strategies to resurrect their IPL campaign.

A thrilling day in the IPL awaits us today as the Kings XI Punjab take on the Kolkata Knight Riders at Abu Dhabi followed by a marquee clash in which the Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with the Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai later in the evening.