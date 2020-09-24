IPL 2020 Points Table: Latest standings after KXIP thump RCB in Dubai (Updated)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) outclassed the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by a gargantuan margin of 97 runs to attain top spot on the IPL 2020 Points Table. They followed up the heartbreak against Delhi Capitals (DC) in their IPL opener on Sunday with a thumping victory in a game that they bossed throughout.

It was expertly orchestrated by skipper KL Rahul, who put up a scintillating batting masterclass earlier in the match. His 132* off 69 balls decimated RCB's hopes of restricting KXIP to a total in the proximity of 180. KL Rahul's belligerence and game awareness batted RCB out of the game.

However, a batting-strong RCB could still have stood a chance to chase down a daunting target of 207 runs. But it wasn't to be, as the duo of Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammad Shami ripped through their top-order and dismantled their run-chase right from the word go.

AB de Villiers hung around for some time and when he was dismissed, it was all but a lost cause as RCB teetered and stuttered before eventually getting bowled out for an embarrassing total of 109 runs.

IPL 2020 Points Table

IPL 2020 Points Table

The defeat means that Virat Kohli's men have further slipped down the ladder and are currently stationed at 6th place. KXIP, on the contrary, have received a major boost with their NRR shooting off to +2.425.

MI are positioned 2nd, behind KXIP due to an inferior run-rate. They comfortably overpowered the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) who are placed last on the Points Table, as of now. KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad are the only two teams that are yet to open their accounts as far as the points column is concerned.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will cross swords with the Delhi Capitals in their third IPL 2020 game tomorrow and will aim to get back to their winning habits. The Yellow Army was overwhelmed by Steve Smith's men in Sharjah, two nights ago.

Check IPL 2020 Schedule