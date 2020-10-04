IPL 2020 Points Table: Latest Standings after RCB, DC register wins

Two thrilling matches kicked off the weekend as the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated the Rajasthan Royals (RR) comfortably by 8 wickets in the fifteenth game while the Delhi Capitals (DC) held their nerve and beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 18 runs in the sixteenth match of the thirteenth edition of Indian Premier League (IPL).

In the early match in the IPL double-header, Rajasthan Royals put up a par total of 154/6 after electing to bat first at Abu Dhabi. Jos Buttler gave them a cracking start as he scored a quick-fire 22 (12) while his opening partner Steve Smith had to walk back for a run-a-ball 5 after he chopped one back on to the sticks off Isuru Udana.

A controversial caught-and-bowled attempt by Yuzvendra Chahal sent Sanju Samson packing for a paltry score.

Robin Uthappa played a slow 22-ball 17 knock but the highlight of the RR innings was Mahipal Lomror, who absorbed the pressure well and played a brilliant knock of 47(39). Twin cameos by Rahul Tewatia, who scored a 12-ball 24, and Jofra Archer, who collected 16 runs off 10 deliveries, helped RR post a decent total on the board.

RR got off to a good start with the ball in hand, snaring the wicket of the dangerous Aaron Finch when the scoreboard read just 25 runs. What followed was absolute carnage from Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli who stitched together a 99 run partnership that kept RCB in a commanding position throughout the chase.

King Kohli garnered 72(53) while Padikkal impressed yet again as he scored a 45-ball 63. After Padikkal's wicket, it was a walk in the park for RCB as the skipper and AB de Villiers saw them across the line.

In the subsequent match in the IPL, it was the Capitals who emerged victorious as they managed to hold their nerve and edge past the Knight Riders by 18 runs.

Sharjah witnessed another IPL run fest as the Capitals put up a mammoth total of 228/4 after being put in to bat. They got off to a flier courtesy Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw who put up 56 runs for the opening partnership. Shaw went on to score a 41-ball 66 while skipper Shreyas Iyer was on song and led from the front, scoring an unbeaten 88 (38).

He was assisted well by Rishabh Pant's 17-ball 37 that allowed the Capitals to accelerate towards the death. Andre Russell was the pick of the bowlers as he returned figures of 2-29 from his four overs on a day when the bowlers were taken to the cleaners.

Chasing 229 runs, KKR got off to a slow start as the decision to send Sunil Narine to open the innings failed yet again with him returning back to the pavilion for 3(5). Shubman Gill scored a 22-ball 28 and put up a 64-run partnership with Nitish Rana, who collected 58 runs off 35 balls, which kept KKR in the hunt. Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik could not get going as they scored just 13 and 6 runs respectively.

Eoin Morgan smacked an 18-ball 44 along with a 16-ball 36 by Rahul Tripathi took the game right down to the last over. Marcus Stoinis managed to hold his nerve and defend 26 runs in the final over as Delhi registered another IPL win.

Anrich Nortje returned with envious figures of 3-33 from his four overs while Harshal Patel finished with brilliant figures of 2-34. Amit Mishra was economical as well as he conceded 14 runs from his two overs and snared a wicket as well.

IPL 2020 Updated Points Table:

The Updated Standings after the two games on Saturday.

The IPL points table has undergone quite a shake-up after the two games today. Royal Challengers Bangalore briefly held the top spot before the Capitals registered a win and reclaimed it. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals dropped down a spot while the Kolkata Knight Riders plummeted to the fifth position.

Two cracking contests in the IPL await us tomorrow as the Mumbai Indians face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at Sharjah while the Kings XI Punjab will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings at Dubai. We can surely expect some big changes in the standings at the end of tomorrow's matches in the IPL.