IPL 2020 points table: Updated standings as DC thump RCB in Dubai

Delhi Capitals (DC) triumphed in their IPL 2020 encounter against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), dominating all the departments of the game to seal a clinical 59-run victory.

After being put in to bat by Virat Kohli, Delhi's opening duo got their team off to a blazing start. Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan strung together a solid foundation, a launchpad that the likes of Rishabh Pant and Marcus Stoinis used to launch from at the death.

Marcus Stoinis' whirlwind knock of 53* off just 26 deliveries propelled Delhi Capitals to a steep total of 196 runs. Apart from Washington Sundar, all RCB bowlers were taken to the cleaners by an in-form DC batting line-up.

With a gargantuan target of 197 staring down at them and a fearsome bowling attack that is in red-hot form in front of them, RCB needed hefty contributions from its gun players. However, they lost both their openers early in the chase and AB de Villiers didn't hang around for too long either.

Virat Kohli tried establishing a platform of sorts but the wickets kept tumbling at the other end. DC's South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje was once again exceptional both up front and at the back end. Kagiso Rabada's four-wicket haul, in particular, broke the back of RCB's batting order.

IPL 2020 Points Table

With this thumping performance, Delhi Capitals have attained the top spot on the IPL 2020 Points Table. The huge margin of victory has also bolstered the run-rate with their NRR shooting to +1.060. This is now their 4th win in this year's edition from 5 outings.

RCB's NRR, on the other hand, has copped some severe beating after tonight's heavy loss. They remain on the No 3 position but their NRR has dropped to -1.355 - the lowest on the IPL 2020 Points Table.

Mumbai Indians (MI) will be crossing swords with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in tomorrow's IPL 2020 clash. MI will be looking to displace DC from the No 1 position while RR will be itching to get back to winning ways after losing two games on the trot.

