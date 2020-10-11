IPL 2020 points table: Updated standings after KKR and RCB register victories

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have emerged as the two triumphant outfits from today's IPL 2020 double-header.

KKR pulled off a remarkable heist against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), who fell short by a couple of runs, whereas, RCB comprehensively overpowered Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 37 runs.

KKR got off to a sluggish start after Dinesh Karthik opted to bat first. They lost two early wickets and were dawdling along at around 6 runs-an-over at the halfway stage. It was the skipper himself who strolled out and shifted the momentum back in KKR's favour with a blazing half-century. Shubman Gill also posted a well-made fifty as KKR put 164 runs on the board.

In response, KXIP openers - KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal - strung together a magnificent opening stand of 115 to bring their team within touching distance of the target. Despite losing Agarwal in the 15th over, they were cruising along and required 21 runs from the last 17 balls with 9 wickets intact. Bizarrely though, they still managed to lose it from there, losing 4 more wickets and falling short by 2 runs.

This is now KXIP's 5th defeat in IPL 2020 on the trot, and probably the most distressing one too. KKR, on the contrary, have now registered 4 victories and are poised nicely in the top three.

Over in Dubai, CSK have once again faltered in a run-chase and also suffered their 5th loss in this year's edition of the IPL. RCB batted first on what looked like a difficult, two-paced deck. They looked set for a total in the vicinity of 150 but late striking by Virat Kohli and Shivam Dube propelled them to 169/4. The captain top-scored with a wonderful 90*.

In the 2nd innings, CSK didn't get off to the kind of start they would have been looking for. In fact, the way things unfolded, even chasing 150 would have been some steep task to accomplish.

Chris Morris, who was making his franchise debut for RCB, took a three-for as the likes of Navdeep Saini and Washington Sundar kept things tight in the middle. Yuzvendra Chahal scalped MS Dhoni off the last delivery of his spell and that pretty much sealed the deal for RCB.

IPL 2020 Points Table

IPL 2020 Points Table

Advertisement

With tonight's victory, RCB have clambered into the top four of the IPL 2020 Points Table. Their NRR has received a boost, but it's still at -0.820 - second lowest on the table.

All three of Mumbai Indians, KKR, and RCB are all square at 8 points. We have two more IPL 2020 duels scheduled for tomorrow. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the first match, and Mumbai Indians will then cross swords with table-toppers, Delhi Capitals, in Abu Dhabi.