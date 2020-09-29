IPL 2020 points table: Updated standings after SRH outplay DC

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have sealed their first victory of IPL 2020 after overpowering the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs.

The triumph was set up by a fine batting effort as SRH rode on the crucial contributions from its star-studded batting trio - David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and Kane Williamson.

On a two-paced deck where piling up runs right from the word go seemed difficult, SRH notched up a challenging total of 162. Bairstow was the stand-out performer and hit a gutsy half-century, while Williamson's breezy 41 helped SRH cross the 150 mark.

In reply, Delhi Capitals couldn't really get going at all as the top-order batsmen struggled to middle the ball and find the boundaries. They batted at below 6 RPO for the majority of the first ten or so overs, due to which the asking rate kept escalating.

Rashid Khan spun a web around the DC middle-order, getting three wickets at the expense of just 14 runs. Shimron Hetmyer and Rishabh Pant persevered at the rear-end but DC had left too much for too late.

IPL 2020 Points Table

Sheryas Iyer's men have now suffered their first setback of the tournament after two consecutive wins. Consequently, they have slithered down from the top-most spot on the IPL 2020 Points Table to the 2nd position.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have climbed up to displace Delhi Capitals from the No. 1 position. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) is third with 4 points because of their NRR of -1.450 which is the lowest among the three.

David Warner's SRH are back to winning ways after a disappointing start to IPL 2020. They have soared upwards to the 6th position making Chennai Super Kings (CSK) the nether-most ranked IPL team at this point in time.

Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) remain the only two teams who have played less than three games, at present, and the two sides cross swords in Dubai's 'Ring of Fire' tomorrow.

Steve Smith and Co. will be looking to further consolidate their position at the top of the table with a victory over KKR. KKR, on the other hand, need a win under their belt to climb into the top four.

