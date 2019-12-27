IPL 2020: Probable starting XI for Kolkata Knight Riders

Deepak Panda FOLLOW ANALYST Feature Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019 IST SHARE

Kolkata Knight Riders

Two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders released some of their established names including Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn and Piyush Chawla on trade deadline day. As a result, they went into the auction with a purse of Rs. 35.65 cr.

The strategy was quite clear: to get in a strike bowler and some experience in the middle order. They went all out for Pat Cummins, who became the second most expensive buy in the history of IPL. Eoin Morgan will add to the experience in the middle order.

The likes of Tom Banton and Rahul Tripathi can be used at the top in the KKR XI. Varun Chakravarthy and M Siddharth were bought after they impressed skipper Dinesh Karthik in the domestic circuit. They add to the spin repertoire along with Chris Green and Pravin Tambe.

Nikhil Naik comes in as the backup wicket-keeper.

On that note, here's a look at the players likely to feature in KKR's starting XI:

Sunil Narine / Tom Banton

The makeshift opener Sunil Narine has proved to be a game-changer with the bat for KKR. His style of batting and the license to go for everything makes him a dangerous proposition.

The left-hander has an impressive strike rate of 179.21 while opening in the IPL. Narine batting at the top helps in adding depth to the batting lineup, since he guarantees at least three overs with the ball more often than not.

KKR's latest recruit Tom Banton became a sensation with his effortless hitting in the English T20 league. He might prove to be the steal of the auctions, getting sold for his base price of Rs. 1 cr.

The 20-year old might get a chance at the top when the pitches do not offer much assistance to spin and KKR look to strengthen their XI. Pitches not offering turn will only reduce Narine's utility, and Banton might get a look in.

Advertisement

Rahul Tripathi

Having caught everyone's attention with his free-flowing approach while opening the batting for Rising Pune Supergiant in 2017, Rahul Tripathi did not get too many opportunities at the top for Rajasthan Royals in 2018 and 2019. However, KKR will look to take advantage of Tripathi's experience at the top, which will not only help the batting depth of the team but also get the best out of Tripathi.

Shubman Gill

One of Indian cricket's brightest prospects at present, Shubman Gill played at number three for India at the Under-19 World Cup. He plays at the top in domestic cricket, but his style of play is suited for the crucial number three slot too.

Considering that the KKR starting XI does not have a genuine option for number three and ample resources for opening, it would be a good idea for Gill to take up the crucial first down slot and guide the innings accordingly.

Eoin Morgan

Eoin Morgan

England's World Cup winning captain has not set the stage on fire in the IPL yet. However, his experience will be crucial for KKR's middle order as they do not have the experience of Uthappa anymore.

Having led England to their maiden World Cup victory, Morgan brings with him the much needed leadership experience too - which will undoubtedly be of great help for Karthik on and off the field. Morgan will be KKR's mainstay in the middle order.

Nitish Rana

Having shown what he is capable of in the recent past, Nitish Rana now needs to be more consistent with the bat this season. In the two seasons Rana has played for KKR, he has faltered in the second half after doing exceedingly well in the first.

He can be used as a floater in the lineup, having shown the ability to bat anywhere from number three to seven. Moreover, Karthik often uses Rana as a partnership-breaker with his part-time bowling.

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik has been prolific with the finishing role for quite a long time now. The skipper fits perfectly into the number six or seven position, having the experience as well the composure needed for the role.

Having led his side incredibly well in 2018, Karthik faced some criticism for the way he used his players last season, especially his under-utilization of the in-form Andre Russell. However, KKR continuing with Karthik as the skipper despite having the likes of Morgan in the side must do his confidence a world of good.

Andre Russell

Andre Russell

The flamboyant Caribbean all-rounder had a dream season with the bat in 2019, scoring 510 runs at an incredible average of 56.66 and an astounding strike rate of 204.81 (the highest of the season). He finished games on his own, winning a number of matches from virtually unwinnable situations.

With the ball, Russell picked 11 wickets at strike rate of 16.45. He is undoubtedly KKR's most valuable possession, who they will look to handle well considering his history of recurring injuries.

Pat Cummins

The most expensive overseas player and the second most expensive player in IPL history, Pat Cummins comes into the side as the spearhead of a rather inexperienced pace attack. Cummins will have the responsibility of bowling with the new ball as well as in the death overs.

With the home pitch assisting seam and bounce over the past few years, Cummins might prove to be a game-changer with the ball. Moreover, he is more than decent with the bat too, adding some much-needed depth to the lineup.

Sandeep Warrier / M Siddharth

Sandeep Warrier, the medium pacer from Kerala, made his IPL debut in 2019 for KKR. He picked up just two wickets in three outings, but did impress with his line and length.

The economy of 7.08 is impressive for a newcomer on pitches that were batting friendly. KKR will look to use Warrier's experience in domestic cricket to make the most of the Eden Gardens wicket.

M Siddharth was snapped up by KKR after he impressed Karthik in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The left-arm orthodox spinner might get a look-in if the management wants to bring in Tom Banton for Sunil Narine.

Moreover, on slow and low pitches like those in Delhi and Chennai, Siddharth can be a valuable addition, considering he is the only left-arm orthodox spinner in the side.

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav had a forgettable season in 2019, especially after Moeen Ali's assault on the Chinaman bowler for 27 runs in an over. He has been in and out of the Indian team since, but has shown glimpses of brilliance every now and then.

KKR will want Kuldeep to play the role of the attacking wrist spinner in the absence of Piyush Chawla.

Prasidh Krishna

Prasidh Krishna emerged on to the scene in 2018 and impressed everyone with his pace and accuracy. In the seven games he played, Krishna picked up 10 wickets at a strike rate of 16.80. Moreover, he bowled exceedingly well in some high-pressure games at the death.

2019 was a disappointing season for Krishna as the strike rate rocketed past 60. But considering the experience he has in the IPL, KKR would like to use him at the death to partner Cummins.

KKR Predicted XI:

Sunil Narine / Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier / M Siddharth