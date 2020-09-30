IPL 2020 Purple Cap: DC’s Kagiso Rabada is the new holder, Rashid Khan breaks into Top 10

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lived up to their reputation of being one of the best bowling sides in the league as they registered their first win this season with a 15-run win over the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 11 of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Despite the fabled triumvirate of David Warner, Jonny Bairstow and Kane Williamson all getting amongst the runs, DC pacer Kagiso Rababa did his best to restrict SRH to 162/4. But, the total proved to be more than enough as Rashid Khan broke the back of the Delhi lineup with the best bowling figures of IPL 2020 thus far.

As a result, the Afghanistan leg-spinner broke into the top 10 of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list with a cumulative total of four wickets from the three matches. He is in seventh position after returning figures of 3/14 from four overs last night.

After going wicketless in SRH’s opening fixture against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Rashid picked one wicket for 25 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Saturday. However, SRH lost both matches, thus highlighting Rashid Khan's importance in his side's fortunes.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap list

Kagiso Rabada and Mohammad Shami occupy the top 2 slots with seven wickets apiece (Image Credits: Sportskeeda)

The second-best bowling performance from last night catapulted Kagiso Rabada to the summit of the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list. The South African speedster has scalped seven wickets from three games and snatched the coveted cap from Mohammad Shami by virtue of bowling an over more.

There wasn’t any other change in the IPL 2020 leading wicket-takers list. While only Rabada and Amit Mishra were among the wickets in the first innings, the SRH bowlers looked to execute yorkers and stem the run-flow rather than take wickets in the second essay.

The focus now will shift to Dubai as the Rajasthan Royals take on the Kolkata Knight Riders tonight. While none of the bowlers from either side feature on the IPL 2020 Purple Cap list, the likes of Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav and Jofra Archer are potent enough to rapidly climb up the ladder.

