IPL 2020: Ranking the spin bowling attacks of all 8 teams

CSK have one of the strongest spin bowling units in the league

The IPL auction was an important event for the various franchises as they looked to fill the holes in their squad and buy back-up options for their star players. While pacers and all-rounders attracted the heavy bids, many teams also looked to sign spinners.

Piyush Chawla was signed by CSK for a whopping ₹6.75 Crore and was the most expensive Indian buy in the auction.

Pitches in India are generally on the slower side, and support spin. Spinners have now become very important for any good T20 team, especially in India. Very often, games are decided by the performances of teams during the middle overs - and the spinners are the ones who dictate terms during this period.

On that note, let's take a look at the spin bowling options of each team, and rank them in order of potency.

#8 Mumbai Indians

Can Rahul Chahar recreate his past season success?

Overseas Options: Nil

Indian Options: Anukul Roy, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians have the weakest spin attack and that is evident in the way their squad is composed. They have no overseas spin-bowling option to turn to, and it was surprising to see them go for Nathan Coulter-Nile when they could've signed a quality overseas spinner.

Even their Indian spinners aren't too great. While Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya have experience of playing in the IPL, both Jayant Yadav and Anukul Roy have played just a handful of games and couldn't make an impact. They should've gone for someone like Piyush Chawla in the auction to get some experience into their team.

Final Verdict: With no overseas option and with a serious dearth of experienced Indian options, Mumbai's spin bowling lineup is easily the weakest in the league.

