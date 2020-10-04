IPL 2020: Rating the performances of the 5 most expensive buys in this year's auction

The auction for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) now seems like a distant memory, and the world has undergone unprecedented change since the event took place in December 2019.

Cricket, like most other fields, was put on hold, while IPL 2020 was postponed and then shifted to the UAE. It was certainly worth the wait, though, and India's premier tournament has provided unmatched entertainment in the first two weeks of action.

Rating the performances of the 5 most expensive IPL 2020 buys

Teams constructed their squads with an IPL taking place in India in mind, and the venue shift to the UAE has affected some of them. We attempt to rate the performances of the auction's 5 most expensive players in IPL 2020 so far.

Note: All monetary amounts in this article are in INR. The first 16 matches of IPL 2020 have been taken into consideration for this article.

#5 Nathan Coulter-Nile (8 crores) - N/A

Nathan Coulter-Nile has found himself on the MI bench in IPL 2020

A player who was bought for a whopping 8 crores in the IPL 2020 auction, Nathan Coulter-Nile has warmed the MI bench so far and is yet to play a game for the 4-time champions in this year's tournament.

Advertisement

The Australian has been ostracised due to the excellent performances of his countryman James Pattinson and Kiwi left-armer Trent Boult, and the former has even contributed slightly with the bat in hand. Coulter-Nile is unlikely to get a game in the near future, but as the tracks in the UAE slow down, he still might have a role to play for MI in IPL 2020.

The all-rounder hasn't done anything to warrant a rating.

#4 Sheldon Cottrell (8.5 crores) - 7.5/10

Sheldon Cottrell has been excellent barring one over [PC: iplt20.com]

Barring one over which was hit for 30 runs by a rampaging Rahul Tewatia, Sheldon Cottrell has been one of the more consistent performers in IPL 2020. As part of a threadbare pace attack that is heavily dependent on both him and Mohammed Shami, the West Indian has consistently provided breakthroughs in the powerplay.

Cottrell has 8 wickets in 4 games at an average of 18.83 and a strike rate of 14, and these figures would be even better were it not for the fateful game against the Rajasthan Royals. The left-arm pacer is a key component of KL Rahul's side, and his impact will only increase as IPL 2020 progresses.