RCB vs DC: 3 closest encounters

It will be a clash for the ages as the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Delhi Capitals in match #19 of the Dream 11 IPL. Both teams occupy a spot in the top half of the IPL points table, having each secured six points from four matches.

A clash of two in-form teams with the #1 spot on the table up for grabs. How have the two teams fared against each other in the past? What are the key match-ups? Find out more about tomorrow’s high-stakes encounter in Dubai.



The teams have played each other 24 times in the past (23 times in the IPL and once in the Champions League). The Virat Kohli-led franchise has a clear lead over their opponents, winning 15 of these encounters while DC has come out on top eight times. One game had no result.

With the winner of this game being catapulted to the top of the IPL points table, both teams will give it all they have got. Before the teams battle for supremacy, we look back at the hard-fought encounters between the two teams over the years in the IPL.

3) Match #17, IPL 2008: DC bt. RCB by ten runs

Final scores:

DC: 191/5 (20 overs)

RCB: 181/5 (20 overs)

This IPL match saw RCB lose steam midway through their chase. Gautam Gambhir scored an impressive 86 (54) to guide his team to an imposing 191/5. He was ably supported by Shikhar Dhawan's 50 (33) as all of RCB's bowlers were taken for runs.

In response, RCB were well on their way for most of the chase. They reached 130/3 at the end of the 14th over and required just 62 from the last six overs. With seven wickets in hand, RCB seemed to be in the driver's seat.

DC bowled three tight overs, giving away just 14 runs, and leaving RCB needing 48 runs off the last three overs. The two South Africans in the team, Kallis and Boucher, were at the crease as RCB choked in their chase.

Daniel Vettori gave away just five runs in the 19th over as RCB were left needing 30 off the final over. A young Virat Kohli came out to bat but the Bangalore franchise managed only 19 runs in the last over, losing the IPL match by ten runs.

2) Match #57, IPL 2013: RCB bt. DC by four runs

Final scores:

RCB: 183/4 (20 overs)

DC: 179/7 (20 overs)

RCB captain Virat Kohli was run out on 99 as he guided his team to an impressive 183/4 and AB de Villiers's 32* (17) towards the back end helped elevate the team's final score.

During the chase, DC failed to build big partnerships as RCB's Jaydev Unadkat picked up a 5-wicket haul. DC was 123/4 at the end of the 15th over and was still in the game. The next two overs resulted in just ten runs and two wickets as DC lost their way.

Irfan Pathan (23* from 11) and Morne Morkel (19 off 10) struck some big shots, but DC required an improbable 19 from the last over. Ultimately, DC fell short of the target by four runs.

1) Match #21, IPL 2013: RCB bt. DC in the Super Over

Final scores:

DC: 152/5 (20 overs) and 11/2 (1 over)

RCB: 152/7 (20 overs) and 15/0 (1 over)

RCB overcame DC in 2013 in a one-over eliminator that was decided in the last ball of the Super Over.

None of the DC batsmen reached a score of 30 as they managed an underwhelming 152/5 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Jayawardene-led DC fought back hard with the ball.

Virat Kohli's 65 (50) and AB de Villiers's 39 (32) were the only two noteworthy performances in the side as RCB needed 23 from the last three overs. DC displayed some magical death over bowling to force the game into a Super Over as the RCB batsmen scored just one boundary in the last 18 balls.

RCB's batting lull continued into the Super Over bowled by Umesh Yadav. RCB managed just three runs from the first four balls to put DC in control. Mr. 360 struck the final two deliveries for a couple of towering sixes to bring RCB's score to 15/0.

DC had a disastrous start to their Super Over bowled by Ravi Rampaul, losing David Warner on the first delivery. Irfan Pathan salvaged a four and a six in the next three balls to bring DC right back into the game. A single brought BJ Rohrer on strike with DC needing four from the final delivery. Rampaul bowled a full delivery which rattled the stumps to end the nail-biter of a contest in RCB's favor.

IPL 2020 is sure to give us another cracker of a contest when these two teams face-off in a battle for the top position in the points table.