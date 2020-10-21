RCB vs KKR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The race for a place in the playoffs is heating up as we enter the second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Unlike the last few seasons, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are just a couple of wins away from securing a place in the final four.

While the batting hasn't really been a concern with big names like Virat Kohli and Ab de Villers around, the big turnaround in the team has been in the bowling department. Washington Sundar has been a revelation with his controlled off-spin bowling both in the powerplay and in the middle-overs.

Chris Morris has made a huge difference to the side since he has come into the playing XI. The Proteas all-arounder has kept it tight and has also picked up wickets.

The biggest challenge for a new-look Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bowling-attack will be the form of the RCB batsmen. Lockie Ferguson has made an immediate impact after coming into the playing XI, blasting away the Sunrisers Hyderabad with his pace. Kuldeep Yadav, who had been out of the side for a long time also made a steady comeback to the playing XI in KKR's previous match.

However, the team will be concerned about Andre Russell's form as well as his fitness. Russell limped off the field in the latter half of the Sunrisers' innings only to come back to bowl the last over of the game. KKR will want more from the Jamaican, especially with the bat.

Morris has been brilliant for RCB.

RCB vs KKR match details

Date: 21st October 2020 (Wednesday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheik Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

RCB vs KKR weather forecast

The temperatures are likely to remain between 34 and 26 degrees Celsius.

RCB vs KKR pitch report

CSK struggled against the Rajasthan Royals in the last game at this venue. While the pitch is expected to play better than what it did in that game, the bowlers might have the upper hand in the contest.

RCB vs KKR predicted XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders

All the focus will be on whether Sunil Narine gets back into the playing XI or not. Also, if he gets selected, who will he replace, will it be Pat Cummins or Andre Russell? Russell might not be able to make it to the playing XI anyhow due to his injury in the previous game.

Predicted XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, CV Varun, Lockie Ferguson, Kuldeep Yadav

Will we see Sunil Narine back in KKR's playing XI ?

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Isuru Udana has been quite expensive of late and RCB might consider bringing in Dale Steyn or Adam Zampa in his place. Shahbaz Ahmed is likely to keep his place despite having an ordinary debut.

Predicted XI: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), Ab de Villers (wk), Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal

RCB vs KKR match prediction

With the kind of form RCB has been in, they can be expected to win the game and take a step closer to the playoffs.

RCB vs KKR TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP