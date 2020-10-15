RCB vs KXIP: 3 closest encounters

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face off against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in match #31 of the Dream 11 IPL. Both teams have had contrasting seasons so far. RCB has amassed ten points from seven games while KXIP has just managed two points so far.

KXIP will find solace in the fact that their sole win in IPL 2020 has come against RCB. Captain KL Rahul smashed the highest score by an Indian in IPL (132* from 69) to floor RCB earlier in the season. KXIP went on to win by 97 runs.

The two franchises have played each other 25 times. KXIP has a slight advantage in the head-to-head with 13 victories while Virat Kohli's men have emerged as victors in the remaining 12 encounters.

Before the two teams clash on Thursday in the Dream 11 IPL 2020, we look at three of their closest encounters from the past.

3) Match #44, IPL 2012: KXIP bt. RCB by four wickets

An unlikely savior[Pc: News18.com]

Final Scores:

RCB:158/5 (20 overs)

KXIP:163/6 (19.5 overs)

RCB superstars Chris Gayle (71 from 42) and Virat Kohli (45 from 42) powered RCB to 158/5 in 20 overs. Azhar Mahmood (20/3 in four overs) ensured that RCB's lower-order batters failed to fire at the back end of the innings.

Mandeep Singh's 43 (30), Nitin Saini's 50 (36), and David Hussey's 45 (29) ensured that KXIP were always in control of the chase. However, a clump of wickets falling in the last over added some drama to the contest.

KXIP needed just 13 runs from the last four overs to win. The next 22 balls yielded just 11 runs and four wickets and KXIP needed two runs off the last two deliveries. Piyush Chawla was the unlikely hero for KXIP as he smashed a six off the penultimate ball to provide the KXIP camp with some relief.

2) Match #24, IPL 2009: RCB bt. KXIP by eight runs

A hat-trick and 50 in a losing cause [Pc: Cricketcountry.com]

Final Scores:

RCB: 145/9 (20 overs)

KXIP: 137/7 (20 overs)

KXIP has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory on multiple occasions in the IPL. This match was an instance of that kind of a performance from more than a decade ago.

None of the RCB batsmen managed to convert their starts and RCB managed just 145 runs from their quota of 20 overs. KXIP captain Yuvraj Singh took a splendid hat-trick to stem the flow of RCB's runs.

Yuvraj Singh (50 from 34) then returned with the bat to put on 70 runs for the first wicket. After he departed, KXIP lost their way in stellar fashion. KXIP were at 129/4 at the end of the 18th over, needing 17 runs from 12 balls. The readings for the next two overs were as follows:

18th over: 0, Wicket, 1, 1, 0,2

19th over: 0, 4, 0, Wicket, Wicket, 0

KXIP scored a measly eight runs from their last two overs to hand RCB an eight-run victory.

1) Match #39, IPL 2016: RCB bt. KXIP by one run

All smiles [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

RCB: 175/6 (20 overs)

KXIP: 174/4 (20 overs)

The magic of AB de Villiers transcends time. RCB's South African superstar smashed a scintillating 64 (35) and was ably supported by KL Rahul's 42 (25).

KXIP responded strongly with opener Murali Vijay (89 from 57) taking the fight to RCB seamers from ball one. Marcus Stoinis (34* from 22) played a handy cameo down the order but RCB still eeked out the victory by a single run.

Shane Watson bowled a tight 19th over, conceding just seven runs as KXIP ended up needing 17 runs from the last over. Chris Jordan was smashed for 11 runs from the first three balls of the final over to reduce the equation to six runs needed from the last three balls.

The in-form Marcus Stoinis was on strike but some clever bowling by Jordan meant that the Australian only managed to pick up two doubles. With the scoreboard reading 174/4, KXIP once again fell short in the final moments of an IPL match.