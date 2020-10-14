IPL 2020: RCB vs KXIP head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 31

After an emphatic performance in the first half of IPL 2020, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will aim to maintain the same form when they meet Kings XI Punjab in their eighth fixture. RCB have lost only two games this season, and one of the losses came against KXIP.

It is noteworthy that the KL Rahul-led outfit have gone on a 5-match losing streak after defeating RCB in IPL 2020. The Mohali-based franchise will receive a significant boost as their star opening batsman Chris Gayle will be available to play for them in the second half of the season.

While Gayle was fit to play in the first few games, the team management did not pick him in the playing XI. After KXIP lost a few games, they thought of including the Universe Boss in their match squad, but food poisoning prevented him from playing. The Jamaican has played a significant role in the RCB vs KXIP rivalry over the years.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two franchises before their second clash in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab head-to-head Stats

The head-to-head record between KXIP and RCB was 12-12 before IPL 2020. However, the Mohali-based franchise leads 13-12 now, courtesy of their 97-run win earlier this season.

There have been many high-scoring encounters between RCB and KXIP over the last 12 years. With their upcoming clash set to take place in Sharjah, fans can expect a run-fest on Thursday night.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Chris Gayle has aggregated 140 runs for KXIP in matches against RCB. Ravi Bishnoi, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, and Murugan Ashwin have scalped three wickets each versus RCB.

AB de Villiers has scored 690 runs in RCB vs KXIP matches and Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed 20 KXIP batsmen in the IPL.