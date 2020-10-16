IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP: Player Ratings

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) faced off in Match 31 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

All the RCB batsmen got off to starts, with captain Virat Kohli's 48 anchoring the innings before Chris Morris' late blitz took the team to 171/6. Fifties from Chris Gayle and KL Rahul ensured that KXIP registered their second win of the season, but the game somehow went to the last ball.

Here are the player ratings from the RCB vs KXIP IPL 2020 game.

IPL 2020, RCB vs KXIP: KXIP Player Ratings

Mayank Agarwal was excellent in the powerplay for KXIP [PC: iplt20.com]

KL Rahul: 8/10

Rahul's second Man of the Match in IPL 2020 coincided with his team's second win, and he ended his innings on an unbeaten 61. The KXIP skipper couldn't finish the game off with just 1 run needed off 3 balls, and needed a six from Pooran to seal the deal. As a result, his rating drops slightly.

Mayank Agarwal: 7.5/10

Advertisement

Agarwal got KXIP to a superb start in the powerplay, attacking the spinners and the pacers with ease and confidence. The opener hit Chahal for a beautiful straight maximum, but tried a slog across the line off the very next ball to be castled for 45 off 25 balls. He should've stayed at the crease longer.

Chris Gayle: 8/10

Making his first IPL 2020 appearance, Gayle shrugged off a stomach bug and rust to hit 5 sixes en route to a 45-ball 53. Although he started very slowly and couldn't finish the game off, his inclusion in the team undoubtedly added energy and flamboyance.

Nicholas Pooran: 7/10

With only one ball to play and one run to get, Pooran decided to play an expansive loft that only just managed to clear the long-on boundary. Despite the poor, poor decision, the West Indian got his team over the line in the end.

Glenn Maxwell: 7/10

Maxwell bowled his full quota of four overs against RCB, and although he didn't get a breakthrough, he conceded only 28 runs. He wasn't needed with the bat.

Deepak Hooda: 5/10

Hooda had nothing to do in this game apart from a few moments in the field, and gets a standard rating.

Murugan Ashwin: 8.5/10

Ashwin was the pick of the KXIP bowlers on the night as he recorded figures of 2/23 in his 4 overs. The leg-spinner was excellent with his googlies, and picked up the wickets of Aaron Finch and Washington Sundar.

Ravi Bishnoi: 5.5/10

Advertisement

Bishnoi was superb almost throughout his spell, but the two sixes that Dube hit off him in his third and final over ensured that he finished with figures of 0/29. The young leggie was outshone today by Ashwin and maybe even Maxwell.

Mohammad Shami: 6/10

Shami got rid of Kohli and De Villiers in the same over to appear to dent RCB's hopes of a big total, but gave away three sixes and one four in the final over to throw away the momentum KXIP had accumulated. His two overs in the powerplay too went for 17 runs, with final figures of 2/45 - not his best performance.

Chris Jordan: 8.5/10

Jordan had been horribly out of form and low on confidence coming into this game, but he bowled a superb 3 overs to Dube and Kohli, conceding just 20 runs and picking up the wicket of the former. It was an encouraging performance from the Englishman, who looked mighty relieved when he picked up the wicket.

Arshdeep Singh: 6.5/10

The young Arshdeep has been impressive in IPL 2020, but he had only 2 overs to bowl in this game. He picked up the wicket of Padikkal but conceded 20 runs to finish with an economy rate of 10.