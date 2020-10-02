IPL 2020: RCB vs RR head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 15

The Royal Challengers Bangalore pulled off a close victory over the Mumbai Indians in their previous match and the Bangalore-based franchise will now lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals in their fourth game of IPL 2020.

RCB have played three matches in IPL 2020 so far, winning two of them. They beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad by ten runs in their season opener, but Kings XI Punjab handed them an embarrassing loss in their next outing. The Virat Kohli-led outfit tied with the Mumbai Indians before defeating them in the Super Over.

Their upcoming opponents, the Rajasthan Royals, have the same win-loss record in IPL 2020. The inaugural IPL winners won their first two games in Sharjah, but they fell short by 37 runs in their previous fixture against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Both the 'Royal' franchises have been involved in some nail-biting clashes over the last 12 years, and here's a look at their head-to-head record before their first meeting in IPL 2020.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

The Rajasthan Royals lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore 10-8 in the head-to-head record. RCB and RR have crossed paths 21 times in the IPL, and three of their matches ended in a no result.

The Royals have won their last three completed fixtures against the Royal Challengers as their previous match got abandoned due to rain.

Speaking of their head-to-head record outside India, both teams won a game each in South Africa during the 2009 season. The Rajasthan Royals crushed the Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in Abu Dhabi during the 2014 season. RR bowled out RCB for just 70 runs that day at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know ahead of the IPL 2020

Among the current players, Sanju Samson has scored the most runs (207) for RR in their matches against RCB. He has scored two half-centuries in eight innings.

Shreyas Gopal has scalped 12 wickets in just four games versus the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The leg-spinner got a hat-trick against RCB last year.

AB de Villiers is the leading run-getter in RCB vs. RR matches with 417 runs in 13 innings. It is noteworthy that Gopal has dismissed de Villiers in the last four encounters between the two teams.

Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 11 wickets in nine matches against the Rajasthan Royals and Virat Kohli will expect him to bring the same form in IPL 2020.