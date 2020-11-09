IPL 2020: Reaching the final the best feeling ever, says Shreyas Iyer

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was over the moon as his team beat the Surisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2020. With this win, DC have made it to the first-ever final in their IPL history.

Although they saw many ups and downs, Iyer said in the post-match press conference that is happy that the team remained together and showed great grit and determination.

DC had won 7 games out of their first 9 and looked well on their way to finish at the top of the table. But after losing 4 games in a row, their character was severely tested. They came out on top in style and reached the final of IPL 2020, where they will now face the defending champions Mumbai Indians.

"(On reaching the final) Best feeling ever. The journey has been a rollercoaster. End of the day we stuck together as a family. Very happy with the effort every individual has put in," Shreyas Iyer said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

We promoted Marcus Stoinis because we needed a rocket start: Shreyas Iyer

Marcus Stoinis was the man of the match for his quickfire 38 with the bat and figures of 3-26 with the ball

Due to Prithvi Shaw's poor form with the bat, DC were struggling at the top of the order. Thus, skipper Shreyas Iyer, along with the team management, gave Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis a go at the top alongside Shikhar Dhawan. Stoinis was already familiar with the role as he opens the batting for the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League.

The swashbuckling Australian made an instant impact as he scored a quickfire 38 which included 5 fours and a six and gave DC the start they were looking for. His confidence also reflected in his bowling as he picked up 3 wickets and set the game up for DC.

"Were lacking with the opening partnership. Needed a rocket start. We thought if he (Stoinis) goes and plays maximum deliveries he can give us a good start," Shreyas Iyer said.

DC will now play the defending champions Mumbai Indians in the IPL 2020 final to be played on November 10 at Dubai. It will be interesting to see whether there will be a new name on the IPL trophy or MI will go on to win their fifth IPL title.