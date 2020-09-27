Rajasthan Royals will be up against Kings XI Punjab in Match 9 of Dream 11 IPL. Both teams had a confidence-boosting victory in their last game and will want to keep their momentum going.

The two teams have faced each other a total of 19 times in the past. The Rajasthan Royals have a slight edge in head-to-head encounters, having ended up on the winning side ten times. Kings XI Punjab have won the remaining nine games.

While a majority of their encounters have been one-sided, both teams have had a few close encounters in the past.

With RR and KXIP set to renew their rivalry in IPL 2020, here is a look back at three of their closest games in the past:

3. Match #17, IPL 2014: KXIP beat RR by 7 wickets (8 balls to spare)

Old Rivals[Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

RR: 191/5 (20 overs)

KXIP: 193/3 (18.4 overs)

The final scorecard betrays how close this game was. Sanju Samson and Shane Watson scored brisk half-centuries to guide Rajasthan Royals to an imposing 191. KXIP had a horrible start, slumping to 6-2 after three overs. Glenn Maxwell's 89(45), and David Miller's 51*(19) handed KXIP an unlikely victory.

Needing 37 of the last three overs, it was still anybody's game. David Miller plundered 26 runs in the 18th over bowled by Dhawal Kulkarni to swing the match firmly in KXIP's favour. Miller then completed the formality by chasing down the total with a mighty six off James Faulkner's bowling.

2. Match #18, IPL 2013: RR beat KXIP by 6 wickets (4 balls to spare)

A commanding bowling performance[Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Scores:

KXIP: 124/10 (18.5 overs)

RR: 126/4 (19.2 overs)

Another match with more drama than the scorecard indicates. S Sreesanth picked up both openers, Adam Gilchrist and Mandeep Singh, in the second over of the game. Kings XI Punjab's innings never recovered from those two blows as they were bowled out for 124 on a tough batting wicket.

Rajasthan Royals paced the chase sensibly. They required just six runs off the last two overs. The drama unfolded in the next over where Ryan Harris bowled a beautiful over conceding just a single run. Piyush Chawla failed to replicate it in the final over as he leaked a boundary which got the nervous KXIP batsmen safely home.

1. Match #18, IPL 2015: KXIP beat RR in a Super Over

Before the drama [Pc: IPLT20.com]

Final Score:

RR: 191/6 (20 overs) and 6/2 (0.3 overs)

6/2 (0.3 overs) KXIP: 191/6 (18.4 overs) and 15/1 (1.0 overs)

Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals were involved in a Super Over finish in the 2015 edition of IPL.

After Ajinkya Rahane's (74 off 54) and Shane Watson (45 off 35) provided a strong foundation, the lower-order accelerated to post a challenging score of 191/6 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Shaun Marsh (65 off 40) and David Miller (54 off 30) held the chase together. KXIP were always a step behind and found themselves needing 14 runs off the last over, to be bowled by James Faulkner. The equation was reduced to five needed from the last ball, and tensions were high.

Axar Patel sliced the final delivery over point, and it crossed the boundary on the bounce. It was time for a Super Over.

Chris Morris was chosen to bowl for RR. David Miller got out the first ball, but Shaun Marsh guided KXIP to fifteen runs in the Super Over.

Rajasthan Royals, however, could only manage six runs after Mitchell Johnson got his countrymen, Shane Watson and James Faulkner, out in the first three balls of the Super Over.