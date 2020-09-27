IPL 2020: RR vs KXIP head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 9

After registering a colossal victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their second match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab will be keen to continue their winning momentum against the inaugural IPL winners Rajasthan Royals tonight.

Kings XI suffered a heartbreaking loss against the Delhi Capitals in their first game of IPL 2020, but they bounced back in style with an excellent performance versus Bangalore. On the other hand, the Rajasthan Royals kicked off their IPL 2020 campaign with a resounding win over Chennai Super Kings.

The two teams will clash against each other at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium tonight, and this ground produced a high-scoring game between Chennai and Rajasthan last week. Since both teams have fiery batsmen in their squads, fans should expect another high-scoring match in IPL 2020.

On that note, let us have a look at the head-to-head record between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals in the IPL.

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Head-to-Head Stats

Rajasthan Royals lead Kings XI Punjab 10-9 in terms of head-to-head record. In their two meetings of IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab emerged victorious both times. Notably, Ravichandran Ashwin run out Jos Buttler in controversial fashion during their first clash last year.

Talking about their matches outside India, both teams won one game each in South Africa during the 2009 edition. Kings XI Punjab beat the Rajasthan Royals in their only game in the UAE. Glenn Maxwell's 45-ball 89 powered Punjab to a 7-wicket win in Sharjah.

Check out the IPL schedule here

Advertisement

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Numbers you need to know before IPL 2020

Warnie is back! 😍



He'll be waiting for you and your questions on our IG live at 5:30 PM.

#HallaBol | #RoyalsFamily pic.twitter.com/C0J7UpnoHB — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 26, 2020

Among the current players, Sanju Samson has scored the most runs for RR in matches against KXIP. Samson has amassed 273 runs for his team, while KL Rahul has aggregated 235 runs while playing for Punjab against the Rajasthan Royals.

Jofra Archer has picked five wickets in RR vs. KXIP games, and on the other side, Mujeeb Ur Rahman holds the record for the most wickets (7) for KXIP in matches versus RR.