RR vs MI: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

After a bitter defeat at the hands of the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) find their backs against the wall. With just four wins in eleven games, every game will be a do-or-die affair for the Royals going forward and the team has a lot of problems to address.

When Jos Buttler got into the side, he was shifted to the middle-order after a few games in order to allow Ben Stokes to open. This move has backfired for the Royals as Stokes has looked out of touch and has struggled with his timing. The inconsistent performances of Steve Smith and Sanju Samson haven't helped Rajasthan's cause either.

In the bowling department, Jofra Archer has been the only bowler who has been consistently picking up wickets and he has lacked support from the other RR bowlers.

Talking about the Mumbai Indians (MI), the team has had mostly had a smooth ride in the tournament so far. Mumbai's bowling-attack annihilated the Chennai Super Kings in the last game and they will fancy their chances against a struggling Rajasthan Royals' batting unit.

The Mumbai Indians will be particularly pleased with the intent with which Ishan Kishan batted against CSK. Kishan made the most of the opportunity of opening the innings in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma. It will bode well for the Mumbai Indians that all their players are in good form going into the playoffs.

Trent Boult has been exceptional for MI

RR vs MI match details

Date: 25th October 2020 (Sunday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheik Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

RR vs MI weather forecast

The temperatures at Abu Dhabi will remain between 25 and 33 degrees Celsius during the game on Sunday.

RR vs MI pitch report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has played good so far, assisting both batsmen and bowlers equally. However, despite some grass, the pitch is expected to be two-paced, and as a result, batting on it might become a tad difficult.

RR vs MI predicted XIs

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma missed the game against CSK due to a hamstring injury and the Mumbai Indians might not want to take a risk at this stage and will give Sharma more time to recover. The Mumbai Indians are likely to go with the same XI in the game against RR.

Predicted XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (c), Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Will RR persist with Stokes at the top?

Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals has literally tried everything as far as their playing XI is concerned, but unfortunately, nothing seems to be working. With the Indian pace contingent failing to make an impact, RR could get Mayank Markande in for Ankit Rajpoot.

Predicted XI: Robin Uthappa, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Kartik Tyagi

RR vs MI match prediction

Considering the form of both the sides, it will difficult for the Rajasthan Royals to get a win over the Mumbai Indians. Expect Mumbai to win the match and secure a place in the playoffs.

RR vs MI TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP