RR vs SRH: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) come into this game after a convincing win over CSK. On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are coming off a heartbreaking Super Over loss to KKR.

RR bowled very well against CSK, with Jofra Archer and both the team's spinners bowling really well. Despite a mini-collapse in the powerplay, skipper Steve Smith and Jos Buttler rallied together to calmly guide the Royals home.

Buttler's move to the middle-order seems to have instantly strengthened RR's batting. They will, however, hope for better returns from the likes of Sanju Samson and Ben Stokes.

SRH, meanwhile, were a bit suspect against KKR. They bowled well initially, but a late assault from Dinesh Karthik and Eoin Morgan left them chasing 164 runs. The team adopted a change in the batting order with Kane Williamson and David Warner switching places.

The move worked pretty well, with both Williamson and Bairstow using the powerplay really well. Lockie Ferguson, however, broke the partnership, and a flurry of wickets landed SRH in trouble.

David Warner paced his innings very well, but after getting 16 runs off the first five balls of the last over, he wasn't able to get the required two runs off the last ball. Ferguson's two wickets in the Super Over meant that SRH lost very easily in the end. This kind of close loss will be tough on a team's morale, and it'll be interesting to see how SRH plays in this game.

The last time both these teams met this season, Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia helped the Royals to an absolute heist of a win.

RR vs SRH match details

Date: 22nd October 2020 (Thursday)

Advertisement

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Dubai International Stadium, Dubai

RR vs SRH weather forecast

Once again, there is no rain disturbance expected during the match. The temperature will be at around 33 degrees Celsius.

RR vs SRH pitch report

Dubai has supported the spinners more than the pacers, and the ball starts stopping on the surface as the game progresses. It is, however, a decent surface to bat on, and with the dew being a factor, captains may be tempted to chase despite batting first being the norm in the IPL now.

RR vs SRH predicted XIs

Jos Buttler played a brilliant knock on a very tricky surface. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

RR are likely to play with the same team as their previous match. Their usage of Ankit Rajpoot was interesting, with the pacer bowling just one over. Whether they will give him more overs over Ben Stokes remains to be seen.

Predicted XI: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (WK), Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Kartik Tyagi, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, and Ankit Rajpoot.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH played pretty well against KKR, and the team might refrain from making too many changes. Basil Thampi didn't have a great game, though, and Khaleel Ahmed could come back into the team to replace him.

Advertisement

Predicted XI: Jonny Bairstow (WK), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi/ Khaleel Ahmed, and T Natarajan.

RR vs SRH match prediction

Since this is a must-win game for both teams to stay in contention for the playoffs, it is very hard to predict a winner. However, RR seems to have the winning momentum ahead of this game and will have the edge over their opponents.

RR vs SRH TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP