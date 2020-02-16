IPL 2020 Schedule: Full Delhi Capitals fixture list

Shreyas Iyer's DC kick off their IPL 2020 campaign with a home game against Kings XI Punjab

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League is set to kick off on Sunday, the 29th of March, 2020 with the Wankhede Stadium hosting a clash between last year’s finalists Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Mumbai Indians, as is IPL tradition. The two-month-long T20 extravaganza culminates in the final on May 24, also to be held in Mumbai, and the Delhi Capitals have an added incentive to feature in that match as the only IPL team never to have reached that stage of the tournament.

The rebranding from Daredevils to Capitals ahead of IPL 2019 seemed to coincide with an upturn in fortunes, Delhi Capitals will be looking to build on last season’s successes and go even further in IPL 2020. The franchise from the capital started wheeling and dealing even before the player auction took place, and head into the new season with a promising bunch of players. The addition of Indian stalwarts like Ajinkya Rahane and Ravichandran Ashwin, as well as experienced internationals like Chris Woakes and Marcus Stoinis lends their squad some much-needed balance.

This year's IPL begins just 11 days after the conclusion of India's three-match ODI series against South Africa, giving franchises limited time to prepare. With no more double-headers on Saturdays, the league stage this season will stretch to 50 days as compared to 44 last year. The schedule for the knockout stages is yet to be announced.

IPL 2020 Delhi Capitals Fixtures

Match 1: Delhi Capitals vs. Kings XI Punjab (Delhi, 30 March)

Match 2: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Delhi Capitals (Kolkata, 3rd April)

Match 3: Rajasthan Royals vs. Delhi Capitals (Guwahati, 5th April)

Match 4: Delhi Capitals vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Delhi, 10th April)

Match 5: Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings (Delhi, 13th April)

Match 6: Delhi Capitals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Delhi, 19th April)

Match 7: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Delhi Capitals (Bangalore, 22nd April)

Match 8: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Delhi Capitals (Hyderabad, 26th April)

Match 9: Mumbai Indians vs. Delhi Capitals (Mumbai, 1st May)

Match 10: Delhi Capitals vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Delhi, 3rd May)

Match 11: Delhi Capitals vs. Mumbai Indians (Delhi, 6th May)

Match 12: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals (Chennai, 10th May)

Match 13: Delhi Capitals vs. Rajasthan Royals (Delhi, 13th May)

Match 14: Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals (Mohali, 16th May)