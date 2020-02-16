IPL 2020 Schedule: Full Kings XI Punjab fixture list

Will KXIP lift their maiden IPL title in 2020?

After missing out on the playoffs last year, Kings XI Punjab made a host of changes to their squad ahead of IPL 2020 as the new captain, KL Rahul will lead the Mohali-based franchise this year. The team features several big names like Chris Gayle, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Sheldon Cottrell, and Karun Nair and hence, the fans expect KXIP to dominate the proceedings in the 13th edition of the T20 extravaganza.

The team management pulled off a masterstroke by signing former Indian head coach Anil Kumble as their coach, which helped them get the elite Indian uncapped stars (like Krishnappa Gowtham and Jagadeesha Suchith) during the trade window. The squad also has India's U-19 star Ravi Bishnoi, who will be partnering Mujeeb Ur Rahman in the spin bowling department.

While everything looked perfect for Kings XI Punjab this year, their big-hitting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell picked up an elbow injury recently which has ruled him out of the initial phase of IPL. However, the presence of Deepak Hooda in the squad will make up for Maxwell's absence.

Besides, the KXIP squad also has the in-form Indian batsman Sarfaraz Khan, who will look to make an impact with his batting performances this year. Also, team Punjab bought English all-rounder Chris Jordan which means that they have a solid pace attack featuring Jordan, Shami, and Cottrell.

The pair of KL Rahul and Anil Kumble will aim to guide Kings XI Punjab to their first IPL trophy in 2020. Here's a look at the team's schedule for IPL 2020.

Kings XI Punjab fixtures for IPL 2020:

Match 1: Delhi Capitals vs. Kings XI Punjab (Delhi, 30th March)

Match 2: Kings XI Punjab vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad (Mohali, 4th April)

Match 3: Kings XI Punjab vs. Mumbai Indians (Mohali, 8th April)

Match 4: Chennai Super Kings vs. Kings XI Punjab (Chennai, 11th April)

Match 5: Kings XI Punjab vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore (Mohali, 14th April)

Match 6: Kings XI Punjab vs. Chennai Super Kings (Mohali, 17th April)

Match 7: Mumbai Indians vs. Kings XI Punjab (Mumbai, 20th April)

Match 8: Kolkata Knight Riders vs. Kings XI Punjab (Kolkata, 23rd April)

Match 9: Kings XI Punjab vs. Kolkata Knight Riders (Mohali, 26th April)

Match 10: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kings XI Punjab (Jaipur, 29th April)

Match 11: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Kings XI Punjab (Bengaluru, 3rd May)

Match 12: Kings XI Punjab vs. Rajasthan Royals (Mohali, 8th May)

Match 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Kings XI Punjab (Hyderabad, 12th May)

Match 14: Kings XI Punjab vs. Delhi Capitals (Mohali, 16th May)