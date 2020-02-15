IPL 2020 Schedule: Royal Challengers Bangalore fixture list

RCB's new logo and skipper Virat Kohli

The much-awaited 2020 IPL schedule is out! The thirteenth season of the cash-rich league will kick-off at the Wankhede Stadium on March 29th with the defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings in what will be a rematch of last season's final. After that pulsating 'Super Sunday' clash, the caravan will head to the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the second fixture of this edition wherein the Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will be taking on the versatile KL Rahul's Kings XI Punjab.

One team which grabbed the headlines this week was Royal Challengers Bangalore. Heading into a brand new season (the first of this decade), the three-time runners-up recently changed their logo, which caught the attention of the fans as well as the players. Having finished at the bottom of the points table with just five wins from fourteen league games last season, the Virat Kohli-led franchise will be hoping for a change of fortunes this year. Having signed proven players like Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Joshua Philippe, Kane Richardson, and Isuru Udana, the Royal Challengers have further bolstered their squad.

Virat Kohli's IPL captaincy will once again be tested

With quality domestic talents like Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Devdutt Padikkal, and Shivam Dube already in their ranks, the Bengaluru-based outfit will be determined to go all the way in this edition of IPL. A new season, new look jersey, several new signings, and most importantly, a brand new logo - what else do the fans of the Red and Gold Brigade need going into this year's IPL!

Without much ado, let us look at Royal Challengers Bangalore's complete schedule for 2020 IPL.

First up, the home fixtures which will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium amidst the vociferous RCB fans:

Next up, the all-important away fixtures:

With two last-place finishes in the last three seasons, the Royal Challengers haven't quite lived up to the expectations. As always, skipper Virat Kohli's captaincy will be under the scanner in the upcoming edition of IPL and whether he is able to lead his beloved RCB to glory this season (thereby ending a thirteen-year long wait for that elusive title) remains to be seen.

Will 'Ee Sala Cup Namde' finally become a reality this season?