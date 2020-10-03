IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of DC vs KKR

After registering back-to-back wins in IPL 2020, the Kolkata Knight Riders have the momentum heading into their next fixture against the Delhi Capitals. The Dinesh Karthik-led outfit lost to the Mumbai Indians in their first game.

Still they overcame that defeat and registered convincing victories over the Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

KKR's next opponents the Delhi Capitals won their first two matches against the Kings XI Punjab and the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020. Unfortunately, they could not complete a hat-trick of victories in the season as the Sunrisers Hyderabad outplayed them in their previous match.

Both teams will play their first IPL 2020 game at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for match number 16 of IPL 2020.

DC vs KKR Pitch Report

Sharjah has hosted two fixtures of IPL 2020 thus far and over 400 runs were scored in both games. The batsmen have enjoyed themselves at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. With the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Andre Russell, and Eoin Morgan set to play here, the fans should expect a night full of sixes.

Here are some stats that you need to know from the last T20 matches hosted by the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

T20 Matches Played: 46

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 15

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 30 (1 Tie)

Highest 1st Innings Score: 223/2 - Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals, 2020

Highest Successful Run Chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st Innings Score: 156

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between DC and KKR

The temperature will stay around 32 degrees Celsius during the match time in Sharjah. There are no chances of rain as the skies will remain clear on Saturday night.