IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of RCB vs KXIP

After managing just one win in the first half of IPL 2020, the Kings XI Punjab will be keen to make a fresh start to their campaign when they take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The two teams had battled in Dubai earlier this season, where the Mohali-based franchise thrashed RCB by 97 runs. However, KXIP have lost five matches on the trot since that fixture, and the KL Rahul-led outfit are on the verge of early elimination from the tournament.

On the other side, RCB have won five of their first seven games in IPL 2020, having lost only to the Delhi Capitals other than KXIP. RCB's path so far has seen them triumph against all the teams that have won the IPL title.

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has proven to be a batting paradise in IPL 2020, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for the upcoming fixture.

RCB vs KXIP Pitch Report

While the first few games in Sharjah were nightmares for the bowlers, the pitch has favored the batsmen and the bowlers equally in the last two encounters there.

RCB crossed paths with KKR at this venue on Monday. Barring AB de Villiers and Andre Russell, none of the other batsmen had a strike rate of 150 in that particular contest.

Besides, the Kolkata Knight Riders could score only 112/9 in 20 overs. The spin bowlers of both teams managed to keep a check on the flow of runs. Here are some numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 matches played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

T20 Matches Played: 50

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 19

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 30 (1 Tie)

Highest 1st Innings Score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Highest Successful Run Chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st Innings Score: 159

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RCB and KXIP

There are no predictions for rainfall in Sharjah as the skies will stay clear during the time of the match. The temperature will hover around 32 degrees Celsius on Thursday evening.