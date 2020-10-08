IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of RR vs DC

The Rajasthan Royals kickstarted their IPL 2020 campaign with two magnificent victories at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. However, when they have played outside Sharjah, the Royals have looked out of touch.

After suffering a hat-trick of losses, the Steve Smith-led franchise have dropped to the bottom half of the IPL 2020 points table with only four points in five matches. They will battle the 2nd-placed Delhi Capitals, who have registered four wins in their first five fixtures, in their next game.

Both teams are unbeaten at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in IPL 2020 so far. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for match number 23 of the season.

RR vs DC Pitch Report

The pitch in Sharjah has proven to be a batting paradise. Except for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, all teams have touched the 200-runs landmark while batting at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

The fact that the Rajasthan Royals pulled off the highest successful run-chase in IPL history on this ground highlights how much the batsmen have enjoyed playing here.

With the likes of Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Prithvi Shaw, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, and Steve Smith set to play in Sharjah, fans should expect another high-scoring match.

Here's a look at a few important stats from the previous T20 games played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

T20 Matches Played: 48

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 17

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 30 (1 Tie)

Highest 1st Innings Score: 228/4 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2020

Highest Successful Run Chase: 226/6 - Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st Innings Score: 158

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between DC and RR

There are no chances of rain in Sharjah during the match time on Friday. The temperature will loom around 32 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be 62%.