IPL 2020: Sharjah Cricket Stadium pitch report ahead of RR vs KXIP

Kings XI Punjab opened their account on the IPL 2020 points table with a magnificent victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The KL Rahul-led outfit will be keen to continue their winning momentum when they meet the Rajasthan Royals in their third game of the season.

The Rajasthan Royals have played only one match in IPL 2020 so far, where they thrashed Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring game. Rajasthan will be in action at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium again, and fans expect a thrilling clash between the two franchises.

Both squads have some big names like KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, David Miller, and Nicholas Pooran in their batting department. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Jofra Archer, and Shreyas Gopal will have the task of keeping a check on the run flow tonight.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions ahead of tonight's IPL 2020 game in Sharjah.

RR vs KXIP Pitch Report

The Sharjah Cricket Stadium has hosted only one game in IPL 2020 so far, and both teams managed to touch the 200-run landmark in that match. The spin bowlers did not have a good day in the office, as they all leaked runs at an economy rate of more than 9.

Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 games played in Sharjah.

T20 Matches Played: 45

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 15

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 29 (1 Tie)

Highest Team Score: 216/7 - Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, 2020

Lowest Team Score: 82 - Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings, 2017

Average 1st Innings Score: 154

Sharjah Cricket Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between RR and KXIP

There is no rain on the forecast, and the skies will be clear in Sharjah during the IPL 2020 game between Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab. The temperature will stay around 36 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be 66%.