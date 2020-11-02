IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of DC vs RCB

IPL 2020 has reached its business end. However, there are three spots still available in the top 4 with just two league games to go. The Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Delhi Capitals are on 14 points each at the moment. They play each other in their final league fixture on Monday.

The winner of this contest will clash with the Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier of IPL 2020. The loser will have to ensure that their net run rate does not fall much. Otherwise, they might get knocked out of the competition if the Sunrisers Hyderabad defeat the defending champions on Tuesday.

In the previous match between RCB and DC, the Shreyas Iyer-led outfit had registered a comfortable victory. However, the Capitals have a win-loss record of 0-3 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Meanwhile, RCB have won two of their three matches at this venue.

The penultimate league match of IPL 2020 will take place in Abu Dhabi, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this high-stakes contest.

DC vs RCB pitch report

In the last match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Chennai Super Kings chased down 154 runs against the Kings XI Punjab without breaking a sweat. The pitch has been good for the batsmen and the fast bowlers. Teams batting second have won four of the last five games on this ground.

Here are some of the vital stats that you need to know from the previous T20 games in Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 30

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 17

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 156

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between DC and RCB

There are absolutely no chances of rain in Abu Dhabi during the match time. The sky will stay clear, while the temperature will hover around 28 degrees Celsius.