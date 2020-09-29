IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of DC vs SRH

After registering victories over the Kings XI Punjab and the Chennai Super Kings in their first two matches of IPL 2020, the Delhi Capitals will cross paths with the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both franchises have had contrasting starts to their respective IPL 2020 campaigns. The Sunrisers have suffered defeats against the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Kolkata Knight Riders, while Delhi have four points in two games.

The upcoming match will be the two teams' second meeting in the United Arab Emirates. Delhi and Hyderabad went head to head at the Dubai International Stadium during the 2014 season, where the Orange Army prevailed by four runs.

The Capitals will be keen to avenge that loss tonight, and here's a look at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium's pitch report and weather conditions for this game.

DC vs SRH Pitch Report

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has hosted three games of IPL 2020, where the teams batting second have emerged victorious twice. The Chennai Super Kings chased down Mumbai Indians' target in the first game, while the Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably beat the Sunrisers Hyderabad last Saturday. Mumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs in the second fixture here.

The pitch has assisted the quicker bowlers, and Pat Cummins bowled a brilliant spell on this ground three nights ago. Even the spin bowlers managed to keep a check on the run-flow. Batting aggressively from the word 'go' will be challenging, but the batsmen can score big by starting off slowly.

Shubman Gill, Ambati Rayudu, Rohit Sharma, and Manish Pandey have played excellent knocks at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. Jonny Bairstow and David Warner will have the onus of building a great partnership for Hyderabad.

Here are some significant numbers that you need to know from the previous T20 games played in Abu Dhabi.

T20 Matches Played: 14

Matches Won by Teams Batting First: 6

Matches Won by Teams Batting Second: 8

Highest 1st innings Score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st Innings Score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest Successful Run Chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st Innings Score: 151

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between DC and SRH

The skies will stay clear in Abu Dhabi during match time, and the temperature will loom around 32 degrees Celsius. The humidity levels will be 65% tonight.