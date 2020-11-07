IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of DC vs SRH

Despite beginning their IPL 2020 campaign with some terrific performances, the Delhi Capitals have lost their way in the second half and are now on the verge of elimination.

The Shreyas Iyer-led outfit will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2020 playoffs at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Capitals lost to the Mumbai Indians in the first Qualifier, but they still can enter their maiden IPL final with a win.

Although the Orange Army defeated the Delhi-based franchise twice in the league round of IPL 2020, the Capitals will be optimistic heading into this fixture because their only playoff win in the IPL came against the 2016 champions.

The two sides clashed in the IPL 2019 Eliminator, where DC prevailed in a close encounter. The upcoming battle between the two teams promises to be another thrilling affair. Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this IPL 2020 match.

DC vs SRH pitch report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi has slowed down as the tournament has progressed. The Royal Challengers Bangalore struggled to get going versus the Sunrisers Hyderabad at this venue on Friday evening.

DC had won their last match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The fast bowlers and the spinners have achieved equal success here, while the batsmen need to spend some time in the middle before dominating the play.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous matches played in Abu Dhabi.

T20 matches played: 32

Matches won by teams batting first: 13

Matches won by teams batting second: 19

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 155

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between DC and SRH

As always, the skies will remain clear in Abu Dhabi. The temperature will stay around 29 degrees Celsius, with the humidity levels expected to be 63%.