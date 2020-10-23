IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of KKR vs DC

The final leg of IPL 2020's league phase commences this weekend as all eight teams aim to secure playoff berths.

The Delhi Capitals are leading the race at the moment, with 14 points in ten matches. Shreyas Iyer and co. are likely to finish in the top 2, and they have performed brilliantly in IPL 2020 so far. The Capitals will cross paths with the Kolkata Knight Riders in their eleventh game of the season.

When these two teams clashed earlier in IPL 2020, the Delhi-based franchise posted a mammoth score of 228/4. Captain Iyer led the team from the front with an epic knock of 88*, while opening batsman Prithvi Shaw also slammed a half-century.

The Knight Riders huffed and puffed, but they eventually fell short by 18 runs. The reverse fixture between KKR and DC will happen in Abu Dhabi, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this match.

KKR vs DC pitch report

In the last match at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Royal Challengers Bangalore decimated the Kolkata Knight Riders. The Eoin Morgan-led outfit could score only 84 in the first innings, as they registered the lowest 20-over score in IPL history.

Mohammed Siraj showed that fast bowlers can succeed in Abu Dhabi if they hit the right lines and lengths. Kagiso Rabada will be keen to replicate that performance against KKR on Saturday afternoon. On the other hand, the Kolkata-based franchise will look to improve their record on this track.

Here are some stats that you need to know from the previous T20 matches in Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

T20 matches played: 25

Matches won by teams batting first: 12

Matches won by teams batting second: 13

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 153

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between KKR and DC

The sun is expected to shine brightly during the match time in Abu Dhabi. The temperatures will loom around 32 degrees Celsius.