IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of MI vs DC

Defending champions the Mumbai Indians kicked off their IPL 2020 campaign on a losing note against the Chennai Super Kings, but they recovered from that loss and have registered four wins in their last five fixtures.

Their next opponents, the Delhi Capitals, also have a stellar record in IPL 2020. The Capitals have lost only one of their six games this season, registering wins over the Chennai Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Rajasthan Royals, the Kings XI Punjab, and the Kolkata Knight Riders.

DC have an excellent head-to-head record against MI as well. Since they beat the four-time winners in the UAE six years ago, the Capitals will be quite optimistic heading into the contest.

Here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for match number 27 of IPL 2020.

MI vs DC pitch report

In the last match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, the Kolkata Knight Riders edged a win over the Kings XI Punjab by two runs. The pitch is of a balanced nature, with the batsmen and the bowlers achieving equal success in Abu Dhabi. The batsmen need to spend some time in the middle before dominating the play.

Here are a few vital stats that you need to know from the last T20 matches played on this ground.

T20 matches played: 20

Advertisement

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams batting second: 9

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 154

Check out the IPL 2020 schedule here

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between MI and DC

MI and DC will compete under clear skies in Abu Dhabi. The temperature will stay at around 34 degrees Celsius, while the humidity levels will be at 54%.