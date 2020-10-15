IPL 2020: Sheikh Zayed Stadium pitch report ahead of MI vs KKR

After an embarrassing defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Kolkata Knight Riders will be keen to start afresh in the second half of IPL 2020 when they lock horns with the Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi.

The two-time IPL winners faced the Mumbai-based franchise in their first game of IPL 2020, where the defending champions emerged victorious by 49 runs. In their next five games, the Knight Riders registered four wins, but they looked off-color against RCB at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

On the other side, the Mumbai Indians have cemented their position in the upper half of the IPL 2020 standings. The Rohit Sharma-led outfit have won five of their first seven games this season.

The upcoming clash between MI and KKR should be an entertaining affair, and here's a look at the pitch report and weather conditions for this game.

MI vs KKR pitch report

In the last match played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the Mumbai Indians defeated the Delhi Capitals by five wickets. The Capitals posted a decent score of 162/4 on the board, but MI won the match with two balls to spare.

Anything above 170 is a par score at this venue. The Kolkata Knight Riders successfully defended a target of 165 runs against the Kings XI Punjab on this ground last Saturday. The pitch has equally assisted the batsmen and the bowlers.

Here are some vital stats that you need to know from the last T20 encounters played here.

T20 matches played: 21

Matches won by teams batting first: 11

Matches won by teams batting second: 10

Highest 1st innings score: 205/4 - Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab, 2014

Lowest 1st innings score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 206/4 - Kings XI Punjab vs Chennai Super Kings, 2014

Average 1st innings score: 154

Sheikh Zayed Stadium weather conditions for IPL 2020 match between MI and KKR

There are zero chances of rain in Abu Dhabi on Friday evening. The temperature will stay around 32 degrees Celsius as the match will happen under clear skies.